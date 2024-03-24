Drake Drops First Instagram Post After Kendrick Lamar Diss, Quotes NAV After He Unfollows Him

Well, about 54 hours after the world heard Kendrick Lamar on "Like That," Drake decided to speak out following the shots he caught on that diss track. However, it's not a response at all, but rather a series of snaps on Instagram from his Big As The What? tour with J. Cole, who also got heat on Kendrick's verse. "I ain't picking up I'm in Turks lil baby," The Boy captioned the post, quoting a line off of NAV's "Turks" with Travis Scott and Gunna. Moreover, this is particularly interesting because Internet sleuths discovered that NAV seems to have unfollowed him on IG, which is a very interesting development.

Furthermore, one possible explanation for this is NAV's loyalty to Metro Boomin, who has his own beef with Drake. They have a collab tape together and multiple other collaborations, so it would make sense that he "picks a side" here as Metro and Future have promoted heavily for their own collab album, the brand-new WE DON'T TRUST YOU. This is where Kendrick Lamar chose to take shots at Drizzy and J. Cole, and lines up with Fewtch's alleged rift in his relationship with OVO. There are a lot of conflicting loyalties here amid a group that used to be very tight, so it's a hard call to make either way.

Drake's First IG Post Post-"Like That," NAV Seems To Pick A Side

Regardless, it seems like Drake and J. Cole are in no particular rush to respond, or else they would've done something for their Saturday night (March 23) Big As The What? tour stop in Florida, their first since "Like That" dropped. Instead, they invited Lil Wayne to perform alongside them, as they previously announced for a number of upcoming shows. Aubrey Graham's caption here could also suggest that he's living unbothered, partying out in Turks and Caicos while the world waits for an answer to Kendrick Lamar. But with the "First Person Shooter" duo's competitive spirit in mind, and all the smoke they've been foaming at the mouth for, it's likely that we'll get some type of response soon.

Meanwhile, what do you think about this whole debacle? What about your thoughts on how other media personalities like DJ Akademikes are reacting to this beef and breaking it down with their own theories?

