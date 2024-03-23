Adin Ross Tries To Troll Drake About Sexyy Red But Drizzy Flips It Back On Him

Adin Ross' attempt to troll Drake about Sexyy Red hilariously backfired. Ross, who was streaming with Red, called Drake to tell the rapper that Red was his "soul mate". However, Drake, who sounded very much like Ross had interrupted something he'd much rather be doing, quickly played a reverse uno card on the situation. "Nah bro, she told me she was gonna rob you. She told me this was a set up," Drake teased. Ross, once again proving how painfully uncool he is, appeared to get legitimately upset at this. "You were going to rob me? Bro, I see how it is," Ross whined.

Elsewhere in the stream, Ross and Red also revealed that their "beef" over Ross claiming to have slept with Red was fabricated. The pair revealed that they had cooked up the "prank" together. This was in service of messing with the internet. Ross had spent the last week trying to convince everyone that he and Red had hooked up, while Red vehemently denied it. While it's not exactly clear what the joke is or why this was meant to be funny. However, it's important to remember that this is two people in their early 20s.

Adin Ross Apologizes To Andrew Tate For Getting Him Arrested

Meanwhile, Ross recently apologized to Andrew Tate. Ross said he "felt really bad" for "f-cking up" in a way that saw Tate re-arrested. Ross had inadvertently revealed on stream that Tate had told him that he was "planning to leave Romania and not come back". This reached the Romanian authorities, who detained Tate for attempting to violate the conditions of his pre-trial release. However, Ross also noted that Tate had forgiven him and wanted the streamer to come to Romania to collaborate on some content.

Tate is currently facing trial for rape and human trafficking charges in Romania. He is currently under house arrest after successfully appealing his prison stay. However, Tate also faces several arrest warrants for rape in his home county of Great Britain. This would mean that to "never go back" to either nation, Tate would have to reach the sovereign soil of a nation that does not hold an extradition treaty with either the UK or Romania.

