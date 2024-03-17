Sexyy Red Continues To Deny Sleeping With Adin Ross

Sexyy Red has re-upped her refutation of Adin Ross' claims that the pair had sex. “I don’t know why he play like that but he felt the need to come on in there and play with me. I’m just like let me play along with him. He full of sh-t," Red said when asked about the claims after the Rolling Loud show.

Ross made the claims last week while streaming with DJ Akademiks. “I wanna announce something but I dunno if I should say it. I did fuck Sexyy Red. It was good. It was really good. She was kinda being the dominant one. I jerked off to it [Red's sex tape] and that’s what made me hit her up. I’m being for real,” Ross claimed. Red's initial response was comedic, claiming that Ross had paid her to take his virginity. However, she quickly followed up by denying Ross' claims.

Sexyy Red Claims She's Under Surveillance In Mexico, Earns First Solo Apple Chart No. 1

Elsewhere, Red has accused Mexican law enforcement of surveilling her ever since she entered the country. Red has claimed she was pulled over multiple times and there have been drones spotted over her hotel. Mexican law enforcement is yet to comment on the claims. It is unclear why Red would be under surveillance. However, the rapper is clearly agitated by the alleged attention.

Meanwhile, Red also secured her first solo No. 1 on the Apple Music charts with her new single "Get It Sexyy". It is the second time she has hit No. 1 on the chart, with the first being as a feature on Drake's "Rich Baby Daddy". "Get It Sexyy" is yet to debut on the Billboard Hot 100. However, its strong performance on the Apple chart should be a positive indication as to where it could land with Billboard. Red is expected to drop an album later this year amid a big summer of music releases.

