Sexyy Red Says Adin Ross Paid Her To Take His Virginity, He Responds

Sexyy Red wasn't going to let Adin run his mouth.

2023 Rolling Loud Miami

Sexyy Red has been having a massive run as of late. Overall, her album Hood Hottest Princess turned out to be a huge hit in 2023. However, there were a ton of detractors who felt as though she was the "problem" with contemporary hip-hop. These criticisms ultimately didn't go anywhere. Sexyy is still a star, and that probably isn't going to change, anytime soon. That said, with Sexyy elevating her status, some are looking to chase clout off of her. The latest person to do such a thing is Adin Ross.

As we reported yesterday, Ross was on a live stream with DJ Akademiks where he said that he had sex with Sexyy Red. The streamer said that she was dominant in bed and that it was a good experience. Of course, this left fans pretty shocked. Well, last night, Sexyy responded by saying "You paid me to take yo virginity & I did just that… next." She then followed this up by saying, "SIKE you couldn’t touch me wit ah stick." This subsequently led to a response from Ross, where he seemed distressed by the allegation that he paid her.

Sexyy Red Claps Back At Adin Ross

As you can see above, Ross says that Sexyy took his "black girl virginity." However, the fact that he paid for it is simply a lie. At this rate, the whole thing feels like a coordinated attempt at promo from the two. In the social media age, this has become all too common. However, we will probably never know what actually happened here. For some people, that is probably a good thing. After all, no one is particularly interested in picturing these two together.

Let us know what you think of this entire situation, in the comments section down below. What do you think actually happened here? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

