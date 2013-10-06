virginity
- Pop CultureJack Harlow Describes Losing His Virginity For The "Second" Time: WatchThe 24-year-old opened up to the audience in Nashville about his initial sexual escapades as a teenager.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsOscar De La Hoya Reveals He Was Raped By An Older Woman At 13-Years-OldOscar De La Hoya says he was raped by an older woman at 13-years-old.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDemi Lovato Says She Was Raped At 15 & Sexually Assaulted By Drug DealerShe detailed both experiences, sharing that she was a virgin when she was raped & her dealer assaulted her the same night she overdosed in 2018.By Erika Marie
- GramT.I.'s Daughter Deyjah Harris Answers Question About Her VirginityThe 19-year-old usually ignores these questions, but she decided to confront it head-on to lay speculation to rest.By Erika Marie
- TVT.I. Apologizes To Deyjah Harris For Hymen CommentsOn a new episode of "T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle," the rapper apologizes to his daughter Deyjah Harris for his hymen comments last year.By Alex Zidel
- GramMachine Gun Kelly Reveals What He Said Before Losing His VirginityLadies love a man that can blade around town.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsT.I & Tiny Hit Red Table Talk To Address "Hymen-Gate" ControversyT.I. has decided to clear the air once and for all. By Mitch Findlay
- TVAngela Simmons Talks Going From Virgin To Pregnant In Front Of The WorldIt was "a lot" for the reality star.By Erika Marie
- TVT.I. Hitting Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" To Address Virginity CommentsT.I. will discuss the controversy with Jada Pinkett Smith.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CulturePornHub Issues Statement On T.I.'s Daughter Deyjah Harris: ReportHymen-gate continues in the strangest of ways.By Alex Zidel
- GramTiny Harris Uses Emojis To Respond To T.I. & Daughter's Virginity ControversyTiny had no words. By Chantilly Post
- GramSnoop Dogg Posts Savage T.I. "Hymen" Meme; 50 Cent Reacts50 Cent has no clue what T.I. was talking about.By Alex Zidel
- BeefPlanned Parenthood Subs T.I. For Comments About Daughter's Hymen"Idk who needs to hear this but..."By Alex Zidel
- MusicNoname Talks Pursuit Of A Coveted Drake Feature, Her Delayed Virginity & MoreNoname bears all in an interview with Julie Adenuga of Apple Music's Beats 1 radio.By Devin Ch
- MusicHow Jada Pinkett Smith Knew Son Jaden Had Lost His V-CardJada Pinkett gave her young boy admiration.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentMandy Moore Shuts Down Wilmer Valderrama's Claim That He Took Her VirginityThe actress is refuting some ridiculous assertions. By David Saric
- SocietyBritish Girl Sells Virginity Online For $1.4 Million To Hollywood ActorWho could the mystery man be? By David Saric
- InterviewsChris Brown Recalls Losing His Virginity At Age 8Chris Brown speaks on losing his virginity at an early age, the Rihanna incident, and his upcoming album, "X".By Trevor Smith