Kanye West Explains How Adin Ross Was Forced To Apologize To Him

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign found themselves at Rolling Loud on Thursday night. Overall, the performance was a bit underwhelming. They didn't really perform as much as they just kind of listened to their own songs. Although some fans had a blast, others did not. Either way, Vultures 2 is on the way, and to celebrate, Ye and Ty had an interview with Big Boy. Big Boy is a legend, so it makes sense that Ye would give the man an exclusive. As you have probably seen already, the quotes coming out of this interview are wild.

For instance, Ye spoke about how he wanted to have a threesome with Nicki Minaj and Amber Rose. Whether or not that is actually true, remains to be seen. However, there were certainly plenty of other interesting moments to dissect. For instance, there was one point where Ye was talking about one of his infamous rants about telling everyone "f*ck you." One person who was included in this was Adin Ross, who previously said he couldn't support Kanye anymore. As Ye revealed, getting an apology from Adin was huge.

Kanye West On Adin Ross

Ross is a pretty young kid still and isn't exactly strong in his convictions. Consequently, it is easy to see why the young man might decide to retract the criticism centered at his idol. In fact, we're sure he was over the moon about Ye mentioning him in an interview. The kid has made it big in the streaming world, and is even getting the attention of legendary artists. Now, we just need Ye to scam him live on stream, just like Playboi Carti and 21 Savage did.

Ross is a pretty young kid still and isn't exactly strong in his convictions. Consequently, it is easy to see why the young man might decide to retract the criticism centered at his idol. In fact, we're sure he was over the moon about Ye mentioning him in an interview. The kid has made it big in the streaming world, and is even getting the attention of legendary artists. Now, we just need Ye to scam him live on stream, just like Playboi Carti and 21 Savage did.

