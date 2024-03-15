Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Accused Of "Scamming" Rolling Loud With Lackadaisical Performance

Ye and Ty are getting hit with some scrutiny this morning.

BYAlexander Cole
kanye-west-ty-dolla-rolling-loud

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign are still in the midst of their Vultures rollout. Overall, they have seen quite a bit of success with Vultures 1. Now, however, fans are waiting on them to come through with Vultures 2. The album is not out yet, and fans are starting to get antsy. However, the pair has come through with some listening parties, which have effectively given fans something to be hopeful for. On Thursday, however, they had a huge opportunity at their fingertips as they performed at Rolling Loud.

This Rolling Loud performance was a special one as they were the only set of the day. If you had bought a three-day pass to the festival, you were granted access to this special set. Unfortunately, it seems as though some festivalgoers wish they had just stayed home entirely. In footage posted to Twitter, Kanye and Ty could be seen walking around the stage, barely engaging with the music. In fact, some reported that their mics weren't even on, which made this more of a listening party.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Needs Kanye West As Much As Kanye West Needs Freddie Gibbs 

Kanye West At Rolling Loud

Image via Hector “Frankie” Perez

In the tweets below, you ca see just disappointed people were with the entire ordeal. Overall, it just wasn't the best look for Ye and Ty. Especially when you consider how Vultures 2 is a week past due at this point. Fans want the album, and they were hoping that tonight could serve as some sort of launch point. Instead, it was a disappointing performance that showcases just how out of touch Ye is these days.

Fans React

Let us know what you thought of Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign's performance at Rolling Loud, in the comments section down below. Do you agree that it was underwhelming? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: What Is Kanye West's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 - Day SevenMusicKanye West Delivers Update On "Vultures 2" As Fans Rip Him Apart For Yet Another Late Album
Celebrity Sightings : Day Six - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023MusicKanye West Explains How Adin Ross Was Forced To Apologize To Him
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - ShowMusicKanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Will Perform "VULTURES 1" In Phoenix: Details
Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025MusicKanye West And Ty Dolla $ign Will Have To Tour Without The Help Of Live Nation