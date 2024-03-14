"Vultures 2" Tracks Appear On TikTok & Instagram As Fans Await Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's Album

When Kanye West delivers an album release date at this point in his career, few hip-hop heads are inclined to believe it. The father of four is notorious for hitting fans with delays, some of them even spanning months. We saw it with the original Vultures LP, which was set to arrive in late 2023 but didn't actually debut until February 10. The follow-up to that controversial project is expected to land this month, but as HipHopDX reports, there's some confusion about whether that will really happen.

Ye has already made it clear that Vultures 2 won't be available on streaming. Instead, he and his collaborators plan to sell the album online for $20 a piece – double the usual price. As we curiously wait to see if we'll be able to purchase Ty Dolla and West's work this New Music Friday (March 15), fans have noticed several titles from the tracklist appearing on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

Will Vultures 2 Be Dropping Tonight?

"River," which features Young Thug and singer Leon Bridges has made it onto various apps, along with Future's appearance on "Promotion." Elsewhere, versions of "Slide" with James Blake and the rumoured Playboi Carti collab, "Field Trip," which also includes Kodak Black, Lil Durk, and Don Toliver. According to @YeFanatics on Twitter/X, insiders are now saying these are "ripped audio" recordings, and could lead to delays in the official release of Vultures.

His work on Vultures 2 is certainly taking up a lot of Kanye West's time right now, but he's still making sure to put his family first. Earlier this week, the Yeezy founder and his firstborn, North, confirmed that her debut album is on the way, and it takes inspiration from one of her father's classic releases. Read all about that at the link below, and let us know if you think Ye and Ty Dolla Sign will be dropping this weekend in the comments.

