Kim Kardashian & Bianca Censori Hang Out Together At Kanye West's Latest Show

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori have one thing in common and that is the fact that at one point in their lives, they were married to Kanye West. Kim and Ye were married for about a decade, while Censori has been married to Ye for about a year. Overall, fans were surprised when they found out that Ye had remarried so quickly. However, he seems to be happy with Censori, and the feeling appears to be mutual. As for Kim Kardashian, she is currently dating Odell Beckham Jr., who plays for the Baltimore Ravens.

Interestingly enough, Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori got to spend some time together recently. Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have been hosting Vultures listening parties, and the two women found themselves at the most recent one. In the video down below, you can see that Kim and Bianca were both in the same section together. The two were in very close proximity to one another, and there appeared to be no issues. It was pretty cool to see, although who's to say what was going through their minds at the time.

Read More: Who Has Kim Kardashian Dated?

Kim Kardashian x Bianca Censori

As some commenters pointed out on The Neighborhood Talk, Kim was likely there to support North West. After all, North is planning to drop a new album soon. There is no telling what kind of album this will be or how it will sound. However, the concept of a North West LP is definitely intriguing. We're sure Kanye West is very proud, and we imagine he will also look to produce it.

Let us know what you think of this meeting between Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori, in the comments section down below. What do you think these two talk about? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Praised For "AHS: Delicate" Performance