Kim Kardashian & Bianca Censori Hang Out Together At Kanye West's Latest Show

Kim K and Bianca Censori seem to be on good terms.

BYAlexander Cole
2020 Winter TCA Tour - Day 12

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori have one thing in common and that is the fact that at one point in their lives, they were married to Kanye West. Kim and Ye were married for about a decade, while Censori has been married to Ye for about a year. Overall, fans were surprised when they found out that Ye had remarried so quickly. However, he seems to be happy with Censori, and the feeling appears to be mutual. As for Kim Kardashian, she is currently dating Odell Beckham Jr., who plays for the Baltimore Ravens.

Interestingly enough, Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori got to spend some time together recently. Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have been hosting Vultures listening parties, and the two women found themselves at the most recent one. In the video down below, you can see that Kim and Bianca were both in the same section together. The two were in very close proximity to one another, and there appeared to be no issues. It was pretty cool to see, although who's to say what was going through their minds at the time.

Read More: Who Has Kim Kardashian Dated?

Kim Kardashian x Bianca Censori

As some commenters pointed out on The Neighborhood Talk, Kim was likely there to support North West. After all, North is planning to drop a new album soon. There is no telling what kind of album this will be or how it will sound. However, the concept of a North West LP is definitely intriguing. We're sure Kanye West is very proud, and we imagine he will also look to produce it.

Let us know what you think of this meeting between Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori, in the comments section down below. What do you think these two talk about? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Praised For "AHS: Delicate" Performance

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 29, 2019MusicKim Kardashian Jeopardizing Kids By Discussing Kanye West's Security On TV, Bianca Censori Allegedly Says
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - ArrivalsMusicKim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Get Up Close And Personal At Oscars Party
WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator AwardsMusicKanye West Reunites With Kim Kardashian For Dinner With North And Her Friends
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023MusicKanye West & Bianca Censori Attract Massive Crowd In Italy Thanks To Impromptu Photoshoot