Who Has Kim Kardashian Dated?

Kim Kardashian is a public figure who has maintained her relevance in pop culture over the past two decades. The relationships she has gotten into over the years have unfailingly generated media buzz, every single time. This undoubtedly contributes to why she stays on people’s minds and has her name perpetually on their lips. The media personality, model, and businesswoman has been in several high-profile relationships, all of which were hot topics for the media and KUWTK viewers alike.

Since she first gained media attention in the early 2000s, she has been through considerable amounts of romantic highs and lows. The Kardashian has also tied the knot a few times since 2000, but she has also been involved in other relationships that did not end up in marriage. Although she’s reportedly currently single, Kim Kardashian is still open to finding love again.

T.J. Jackson (1994)

ENCINO, CA – SEPTEMBER 29: TJ Jackson attends the Lifetime Network’s launch event for ‘The Jacksons: Next Generation’ on September 29, 2015 in Encino, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/WireImage)

Kim Kardashian’s teenage romance was with none other than the nephew of the King of Pop. Years before she garnered media attention and became the household name she is today, she was in a relationship with Michael Jackson’s nephew. Kim was only 14 years old at the time.

Damon Thomas (2000–2004)

Songwriter/producer Damon Thomas arrives at the 22nd annual ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 26, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California.

Kim Kardashian and Damon Thomas, a music producer, met in the late ‘90s. They started dating, and their relationship quickly escalated. Thomas was about ten years older than Kardashian, but at the age of 19, she married him in 2000. Their marriage raised eyebrows because of their age difference, and reports of struggles within their union. Kim and Damon’s marriage faced difficulties that ultimately resulted in their divorce in 2004. During the legal proceedings, details about their relationship and alleged issues within the marriage came to light, which added to the media coverage surrounding their split.

– MARCH 22: Ray J and Kim Kardashian attend Charlotte Ronson Fall/Winter 2006 Collection at Library Bar on March 22, 2006. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Ray J was a notable and controversial part of her early career. William Ray Norwood Jr. professionally known as Ray J, is an R&B singer, and the brother of popular singer, Brandy. Kim and Ray first met in the late 90s, but did not start dating until the early 2000s when Kim’s marriage with Damon Thomas was failing. Kim and Ray J dated on and off, but their relationship became highly publicized in 2007 when a private, explicit video of them together was leaked. The two split up soon after. The relationship and its aftermath, although stigmatizing, played a significant role in propelling Kim into the public eye, and contributing to her monument rise to fame.

Nick Cannon and Kim Kardashian during William Rast Presents “Street Sexy” Spring Summer 07 – Front Row and Backstage at Social Hollywood in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage for William Rast)

Nick Cannon and Kim Kardashian briefly dated from late 2006 to 2007. They met when Kim was still in a relationship with Ray J, but did not get together until late 2006 when Kim and Ray J had split up for some time.

Reggie Bush (2007–2010)

CENTURY CITY, CA – MAY 08: Socialite Kim Kardashian and NFL Player Reggie Bush attend the 16th Annual Race to Erase MS event co-chaired by Nancy Davis and Tommy Hilfiger at Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on May 8, 2009 in Century City, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

A former American footballer who played in the position of running back, Reggie Bush is widely regarded as one of the greatest college football players of all time. His relationship with Kim Kardashian was a high-profile romance that attracted significant media attention. The two were often seen as a glamorous couple, and their relationship was a prominent part of Kim’s continuous ascent to fame. They first met in 2007, in the aftermath of Kim and Ray J’s video situation, and started dating soon after. They briefly broke up in 2009, but reconciled shortly after. However, their reconciliation was short-lived, and they broke up again a year later.

Miles Austin (2010)

attends professional tennis player Serena Williams’ Pre-ESPYs House Party held at a private residence on July 12, 2010 in Bel Air, California.

Another quick-stop romance for Kim Kardashian, her relationship with this former NFL pro didn’t last very long. After her breakup with Reggie Bush in 2010, she started dating Austin in June of the same year. They were only together for a few months as they separated in September 2010. Kim has claimed that they cut things off because of the long-distance relationship.

Kris Humphries (2010–2011)

BURBANK, CA – OCTOBER 04: NBA player Kris Humphries (L) and his wife reality TV personality Kim Kardashian appear on the Tonight Show With Jay Leno at NBC Studios on October 4, 2011 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/NBCUniversal/Getty Images)

The now-retired pro basketball player began dating Kim Kardashian in late 2010. A few months later, in May 2011, he proposed to her, and she accepted. There was a lot of excitement surrounding their engagement, heightened by the significant amount of media coverage of it. The wedding took place on August, 2011, in a highly publicized event that reportedly cost millions of dollars. However, their union was short-lived, and the two separated only 72 days after getting married.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 24: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and their daughter North West attend the Balenciaga show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2015 on September 24, 2014 in Paris, France. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian had her longest and most high-profile marriage with Kanye West, sharing all four of her children with the musician. Their relationship remains one of the most discussed partnerships in the entertainment industry. The two officially started dating in April 2012, and in December of the same year, Kim announced they were expecting their first child together. They got engaged in October 2013 and tied the knot in May 2014. In the latter years of their marriage, the relationship became tumultuous, and it ultimately led to their divorce in 2021.

Pete Davidson (2021 – 2022)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: (L-R) Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The nine-month relationship between Kim and Pete Davidson generated wild media buzz. Kim’s former husband Kanye had expressed his interest in getting back together with her, but barely months after their divorce, she began dating Davidson. Their romance first started when Kim hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021. In February 2022, after months of teasing Instagram posts from the two hinting at their relationship, the comedian and actor publicly called Kim his girlfriend in a video interview. Their relationship officially ended in August 2022.

