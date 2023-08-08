HBO Max Drops Documentary On Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s Divorce

People who saw this announcement responded with a resounding “Who asked for this?!”

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
As if Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce wasn’t enough of a pop culture gossip rabbit hole, now we have a documentary to add to that firestorm. Moreover, HBO Max just dropped a two-part documentary series on it called “Kim vs. Kanye: The Divorce.” Fans’ reaction was swift, unfiltered, somewhat shocked, and easily summarized by one question: Who on Earth asked for this? Furthermore, each part seems to focus on a different side of the legal battle, which people took certain issue with. Whoever they “support” in that debacle will get the short end of the stick, they believe, and thus probably won’t tune in.

In addition, at least from the looks of it, it’s not like this is an in-depth view on both parties. Kim and Kanye don’t seem to appear in it, nor do any people close to their past relationship. Instead, it’s a bunch of talking heads in the trailers that represented them in the divorce, from what advertisements indicate. As such, many questioned why this documentary was made in the first place. Maybe it’s for the money and engagement (well, that’s obviously a big factor), or perhaps they just unearthed some truly staggering information on it.

“Kim Vs. Kanye: The Divorce” Trailer

Still, both Kim and Kanye are moving on with their lives in their own ways, so revisiting this seems voyeuristic at best and exploitative at worst. Sure, it’s not like the path post-divorce was clean at all, but even that was a long time ago in Internet time. After all, the Chicago rapper married someone else, and the SKIMS mogul moved on with her dating life, her co-parented family (as did Ye), and beyond. Things have been far from perfect, but another media spectacle on them surely won’t help them at all.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see whether people hate-watch this or if it genuinely gives some compelling insight. In any case, it seems like discussion around the documentary itself will overtake discourse on the actual divorce these days. Most likely, though, it will be a small piece of a much larger puzzle that will stay in people’s minds more. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

