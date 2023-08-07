Bianca Censori & Kanye West Wear Monochrome Looks In Rome Before Travis Scott Concert

During their marriage, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were perhaps best known for two things – their four adorable children, and their often avant-garde fashion moments. Now, the rapper has moved on to a new bride, Bianca Censori. He’s notably been able to experiment with styling her in even more outlandish ways. Throughout the first week of August, we’ve seen them enjoying each other’s company in beautiful Italy. While the Australian has left little to the imagination in plenty of sheer garments, her husband’s feet have been hitting the pavement sans his usual sock shoes.

It seems that Ye and Censori aren’t in Europe just to show off their obscure outfits. Rather, the Yeezy founder joined Travis Scott on stage at his first-ever live performance of his new UTOPIA album earlier today (August 7). Beforehand, he and his architect wife were photographed by the paparazzi. They packed on plenty of bootylicious PDA while hanging out in monochromatic styles before the concert.

Ye and Bianca Censori Were Cozy Ahead of Travis Scott's UTOPIA Performance

Photos that can be found here show Bianca Censori once again flaunting her hourglass figure in an all-white ensemble. She wore beige tights over her short brown hair and layered white pantyhose over a tank top in the same colour to perfectly sculpt her body. The foreign beauty often wears ultra-pointy heels with her fashion statements, and today was no exception. As for West, he maintained more modesty in an oversized black button-up and pants.

At one point, cameras caught the 46-year-old changing his shirt while standing near a van, seemingly slipping into a fresh black tee before surprising his “Piss On Your Grave” collaborator’s audience at Circus Maximus in Rome. If you’re wondering how you can stream Travis Scott’s UTOPIA concert at home, you can find more info at the link below. For more hip-hop/pop culture news updates, check back in with HNHH later.

