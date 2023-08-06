Travis Scott’s “Utopia” First-Week Sales Projections Updated To Over 485K

Travis Scott finally unveiled his highly-anticipated fourth studio album, UTOPIA, last month. He dropped it on July 28 after years of perpetually teasing the new project. The LP boasts several high profile features, including Drake, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Westside Gunn, and more. It even features a surprise-appearance from Beyonce.

UTOPIA was previously projected to sell between 245-275K album equivalent units from streaming, and around 200K from physical sales. That adds up to somewhere around 450K in first-week sales. The estimates have recently been updated, however, and it’s looking like UTOPIA could be surpassing expectations by quite a bit. The album is now expected to sell around 485K album equivalent units in it’s first week. It’s also projected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The news isn’t terribly shocking considering the fact that on it’s first day alone, it got more than 128 million streams on Spotify.

Travis Scott's UTOPIA Expected To Debut At No. 1 On Billboard 200

UTOPIA‘s release was accompanied by a new film from Travis Scott called Circus Maximus, as well as a zine. The zine features some interesting imagery to go along with the album, giving fans a more immersive experience. It’s clear that the rapper is pulling out all the stops for his latest project. He was even scheduled to perform at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt the day of the album’s release, however, the show was ultimately canceled.

Luckily for fans, he did promise that the infamous Pyramids show will happen eventually, once all of his ducks are in a row. “Egypt at the pyramids will happen But due to demand and detail logistics They just need a bit a time to set lay on lands,” he told followers on Twitter/X. Fans can now catch Travis Scott in Rome, Italy tomorrow (August 7), where he’s scheduled to perform in the city’s historical venue Circus Maximus.

