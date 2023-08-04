Travis Scott Reveals His Thoughts On “Astroworld’s” Massive Success

Back in 2018, Travis Scott came out with an incredible album called Astroworld. In the eyes of many, this is his magnum opus. However, there are others who would argue that Rodeo is the better project. Either way, Astro turned five years old on Thursday, and fans have been running the album back. Sure, Utopia just came out last week. However, Astroworld still needs to be replayed so we can get the full scope of Travis and his evolution as an artist.

While speaking to Rap Caviar recently, Scott spoke about Astroworld and his thoughts when he was in the midst of dropping it. As he revealed, his Lollapalooza performance is when he really became aware of how big this album could be. “When I walked out in Chicago and I just remember like the energy that was out there. That’s when I was like, ‘Damn, it might be alright,’” Travis Scott explained. “At this moment with Lollapalooza, I was just like I think people could like understand what like I’m trying to do musically.”

Travis Scott Speaks

Not even @trvisXX could predict how massive ASTROWORLD would be. Happy 5th anniversary to the album that solidified Travis Scott as one of hip-hop's biggest stars! pic.twitter.com/3X9mruEaa8 — RapCaviar (@RapCaviar) August 3, 2023

Moreover, Scott noted that there was a specific sound that he was going for on Astroworld. He wanted fans to connect with it, and as it so happens, that is exactly what they did. “I didn’t know how it was gonna be perceived. I will always wanna hear my album for the first time and fans after that make it feel way better,” Travis revealed. “This the album that people really fuck with. And this the album people really understand. You know what I mean? It’s kinda crazy.”

Five years later and Astrworld is still considered one of the best hip-hop records of the last 10 years. It brought a lot of fans into the world of La Flame, and with Utopia, fans are eager to continue listening. Let us know your favorite song from Astroworld, in the comments section down below. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

