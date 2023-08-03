Travis Scott, The Weeknd, & Tame Impala Cooked Up A Classic With “Skeletons”

Travis Scott is currently in the news thanks to the release of his brand-new album, Utopia. Overall, this has proven to be a polarizing album. Some people love it, and others absolutely hate it. With that being said, many are looking back at Scott’s output to see what his best album truly is. While we maintain that it is Rodeo, Astroworld would have to be a close second. In fact, today marks the fifth anniversary of the latter’s release. This project was a tour de force when it dropped, and it is still making an impact.

When you look at the 17-track runtime of Astroworld, you will immediately see a ton of great tracks. Of course, “Sicko Mode” and “Stargazing” are huge standouts. However, you cannot talk about this album without also mentioning “Skeletons” with the likes of Tame Impala and The Weeknd. Overall, this track brings forth a gorgeous psychedelic sound that puts Scott and The Weeknd’s voices front and center. Meanwhile, that iconic Tame Impala guitar tone reigns supreme.

One Of Travis Scott’s Best

Astroworld was always going for a psychedelic sound to begin with. However, on this track in particular, we get the culmination of these psych-trap elements. Moreover, it is probably one of the few instances on the album where Scott is able to stand out when compared to his features. When you look back at Travis and his discography, this is a song that has to be considered one of his top 10 efforts.

Quotable Lyrics:

We just rocked Coachella, I gave her half of the check

It was good sex, honorable mention to the neck

(Just let this wash on me)

Didn’t pass the loud, that was out of respect

