Travis Scott Shares New Zine As Part Of “Utopia” Rollout

Travis Scott continues to be one of the biggest artists in the entire world, even if he still has controversies lingering over him. Overall, he is currently in the spotlight thanks to his new album Utopia. So far, this project has proven to be incredibly polarizing. Some of the discourse surrounding the project includes whether or not he is even a good rapper. However, what is undeniable is that he knows how to put together a grandiose project with lots of ear candy. If you just care about sounds, then Utopia definitely delivers.

As is always the case with a Travis release, there is a whole lot of amazing merch at play here. Moreover, there are all sorts of bundles that are going to shoot his record sales into the stratosphere. Fans are excited to see how all of this is going to play out on the charts, especially with some hip-hop records struggling to find their footing. Now, however, Travis Scott has decided to come out with a new piece of merch that will definitely excite fans.

Travis Scott Goes Deeper Into “Utopia”

Essentially, Travis has created a Zine that will help immerse fans into the world of Utopia. Ultimately, this is a cool piece of merch that very few artists come out with. “Took some photos and had some of my friend doc different things thru the journey of going thru walls making this album and film I made zine to share with u guys u can see a lot more of them on my website,” Travis wrote. Overall, this fits in nicely with the array of shirts and posters that have accompanied the project.

Soon, Scott will likely announce a tour that will take him all over the world. Surely, it will be a stadium tour, as indicated in the “K-Pop” music video. Let us know your opinions on Utopia, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

