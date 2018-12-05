rollout
- MusicCardi B Fans Spread "Missing" Poster Of The Rapper Around, Album Rollout Rumors SwirlWhile the Bardi Gang knows where she is, a lot of folks think that the Bronx MC could just be orchestrating a big reveal soon.ByGabriel Bras Nevares26.8K Views
- MusicJ. Cole Posts Tour Vlog After Dropping New Song On InstagramThe album rollout for "The Fall Off" is shaping up in a big way, and it's nice to see him in this behind-the-scenes light.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1.6K Views
- Original ContentPlayboi Carti Is Delivering His Most Exciting Evolution Yet With "I Am Music"Playboi Carti is gearing up for a new album, and it seems like he has drastically changed up his sound. ByAlexander Cole5.6K Views
- MusicTasha K Thinks Nicki Minaj's Album Rollout Could've Been Better In This WayThe blogger thinks that the Young Money MC could've done much more to uplift female media voices with her latest press run.ByGabriel Bras Nevares647 Views
- MusicPlayboi Carti Shouts Out The Weeknd For Promoting His Rollout: "U Got Family"The "Pull Up" rager is firing off on all cylinders, and Abel Tesfaye is one of many stars that he shouted out in the past few days.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1.7K Views
- MusicBow Wow Continues To Call New Music "Trash"Bow Wow thinks its too easy for people to become famous.ByTallie Spencer2.8K Views
- MusicTravis Scott Shares New Zine As Part Of "Utopia" Rollout"Utopia" continues to get new forms of media. ByAlexander Cole1.7K Views
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Deactivates Twitter Account"Richest Opp" is out, YB dissed the industry, and now he said "Show's over."ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.5K Views
- MusicChris Brown & Ciara's Upcoming Collaboration Is "Fire," He SaysCiCi was due to appear in the father of three's Michael Jackson tribute at the 2022 AMAs, but it was ultimately cancelled at the last minute.ByHayley Hynes1.8K Views
- Pop CultureChloe Bailey Teases "Treat Me" Choreography That Includes Plenty Of TwerkingChloe Bailey is getting fans excited with her sultry rollout for "Treat Me."ByHayley Hynes11.8K Views
- MusicThe Weeknd Teases New Album: "Let's Just Drop The Whole Thing"The Weeknd teased a new album to start 2022.ByCole Blake8.8K Views
- MusicTyler, The Creator Might Have Just Kicked Off His Album RolloutTyler, The Creator fans spotted a new billboard that appears to be the beginning of his album rollout. ByAron A.11.8K Views
- Music2 Chainz Is Dropping New Music This WeekWith speculation that a solo album is on the way, 2 Chainz continues to roll out new music. ByMitch Findlay1.6K Views
- BeefWale Details Album Rollout From Hell: "Somebody Is Trying To Break Me"Wale unleashes on the ones behind the curtain. ByMitch Findlay3.4K Views
- Music03 Greedo Has A "3,000 Song Rollout" In Place To Cover His 20 Year Prison Bid03 Greedo invested in his future before the onset of his 20-year sentence.ByDevin Ch92.7K Views
- MusicKevin Abstract Teases Project That May Or May Not Be BrockhamptonKevin Abstract's ongoing rollout has Brockhampton fans salivating. ByMitch Findlay2.2K Views
- MusicScHoolboy Q Kicks Off Album Rollout: "2 More Days"ScHoolboy season is upon us. ByMitch Findlay7.6K Views
- MusicSaweetie On Dealing With Haters & Living Up To The "ICY GRL" Hype"Pissed" didn't come out of nowhere.ByZaynab3.1K Views
- MusicYoung Thug's Snake Giveaway Results In Tragic Loss At SPIN's Head OfficeThe "Slime Language" snakes live on in infamy.ByDevin Ch8.3K Views