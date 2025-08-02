Drake Calls Out Artists Hating On Him To Roll Out Their Albums

Drake is as divisive of a topic as ever within hip-hop, as everyone part of its ecosystem has given their Drizzy take at some point or another. Whether it's to do with his artistry, his beefs, or his personal life, he thinks there's one key reason why folks aim to criticize and discuss him.

Via Instagram, the 6ix God dropped off a photo dump of his recent Amsterdam travels for his $ome $exy $ongs 4 U tour alongside his collaborator PARTYNEXTDOOR. In the caption, he made his thoughts on the negativity against him amid the Kendrick Lamar beef very clear.

"My first thought when they get to talking out the side of their mouth is never fear or doubt…it’s they obviously got an album coming out," Drake remarked concerning his haters. Of course, he's always had them throughout his career. But the past year and a half really amplified a lot of disdain and critique, whether it came from artistic peers or fans.

What's more is that the irony of this statement probably isn't lost on The Boy. After all, his new album Iceman referenced many battle-related and not-so-subliminal feuds in its rollout thus far, and we can only expect more to emerge.

DJ Paul & Drake

Still, elsewhere, folks continue to defend Drake and give him his due flowers. Bas, for example, recently called Ebro out online for questioning the Toronto superstar's cultural ties.

"Drake is among the most, if not the most, inclusive of artists our culture has put forth," he wrote. "Pushed countless rappers to the forefront, dancehall artists, afrobeats artists, R&B artists, reggaeton, older artists, newer artists etc. I don’t get this 'culture' narrative that’s persisted since the battle. If it’s the Canadian thing, Toronto a hour flight from NYC lol. I’d argue their culture and ethnic makeup is more akin to NYC than pretty much any city in the States. NYC, Toronto, London are a triumvirate culturally. Surely it’s not his pen? He’s arguably the greatest writer of a generation. So what is it ?"

"@champagnepapi Is the Best Artist I've ever worked with," DJ Paul chimed in online. "Especially how ge do business. [praying hands emoji] Plus his power is unbelievable. One track with him in 2019 totally [rebirthed] my production to other big artists."