An alleged cease and desist from Drake to French Montana spurred Drizzy's Rick Ross beef, and this Lil Durk collab put its foot down.

French Montana recently dropped the new song "Big Bag" with Lil Durk, and he couldn't help but comment on the Drake feud with his fellow colleague Rick Ross. While he tried to keep quiet about the situation since it blew up last year, recent events have spurred a response.

As caught by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram, "Big Bag" opens up with a curious set of bars. French flexes his financial and stylistic successes before asking folks to refrain from asking about his friends.

"Money get low, b***h freaking off / N***as been coming to me for sauce / Made hundred mil', don't even floss / Don't ask me about Drake or Ross," he rapped on the cut. For those unaware, in his diss track last year, Rozay accused Drizzy of sending the "Unforgettable" artist a cease and desist over a feature.

French Montana avoided Drake and Rick Ross' feud during a recent interview, as he walked out when he received a question about it. Beyond that, he hasn't really said anything about Ross' allegations, indicating a very neutral and understandably private stance.

Drake & French Montana

Also, it's clear that the Moroccan-American MC has no strong enough issues with either rapper to pass up on a good time. French Montana and Drake recently linked up for a Kick stream last month to gamble and play some roulette. They ended up winning almost $12 million. This follows other friendly moves in this dynamic, such as the 6ix God promoting French's documentary dedicated to his mother.

But on the other hand, French Montana's still cool with Rick Ross. The former shared online that he will participate in the latter's car show, and they linked up to announce this. As such, it seems like everything is cool here except for the distance between the "Lord Knows" duo.

As such, we will see in due time whether or not French truly addresses this whole thing or if Ross and Drake bury the hatchet one day. At this point, both outcomes seem very unlikely. Nevertheless, it's clear that Montana doesn't want to talk about those issues anytime soon, whether in person or on wax.

