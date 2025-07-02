With there being so many rappers out there who don't like Drake these days, it can be challenging to remember who's cool with him. It was especially tough during The Boy's "twenty-v-one" in 2024. Rick Ross was a contributing factor in that regard with his diss, "Champagne Moments."

Amid the ghostwriting and cosmetic surgery shots, the MMG honcho alleged that Drake had sent a cease-and-desist French Montana's way. Allegedly it was over a forthcoming collaboration between the "No Stylist" rappers. However, Gamma CEO Larry Jackson would eventually confirm it to be true during a Joe Budden Podcast interview.

We didn't see anything come of this as Montana never went after his partner in rhyme publicly. But per reports, the "Unforgettable" MC did have issues with it behind closed doors.

Thankfully, things smoothed out between them in late November. Then, Drake reposted French Montana's Paramount+ documentary dedicated to the Moroccan artist's mom, For Khadija, on his IG Story.

After that, they haven't been spotted supporting one another online or anything of the sort. Most recently though, French was asked about Drake and Rick Ross' beef that remains active on the Sited Show. Part of the reason why he was inquired about it is because he had previously linked up with his "Pop That" compatriot to share that he would be at the annual car show.

Drake Iceman

He made an excuse to step away, but he never came back. "I'll be right back. I double-parked my car outside. I'll be right back." Clearly, he's got a lot of love for both and doesn't want to be caught in the middle of it so he doesn't damage his friendships.

So, instead, he was spotted hanging with Drizzy on a Kick livestream as caught by Akademiks TV. To no one's surprise the Canadian superstar was gambling on Stake. This time though, he was playing an actual casino game, roulette.

They were having a great time, but things became even more enjoyable as they would go on to win almost $12 million. Drake and Montana cheered and laughed a ton and its great to see them repairing their bond.

Maybe, this could open the door for a future collaboration on Drake's next solo record, Iceman. Late last week, he seemingly confirmed the title and release year being in 2025 for it via an IG carousel. One of the images showed those very details etched into wood and outside of the "Snow Owl Ranch" where he could possibly be recording the LP.