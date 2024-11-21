Drake Appears To Squash French Montana Beef With This Subtle Co-Sign

Fences are being mended.

Drake went to war with the music industry in 2024. You could shuffle Rap Caviar playlists and come up with half a dozen rappers who had problems with the 6 God. French Montana was one of them. Despite working with Drake on some of his biggest singles, French reportedly had a falling out with the Toronto rapper early in the year. The issue seemed to stem from a cease-and-desist that Drake reportedly sent French Montana over their planned collab "Splash Brothers." Things got messy from there. Fortunately, their relationship is seemingly repaired.

Drake took to Instagram on November 20 to repost a promo for the French Montana documentary For Khadija. The documentary is currently is currently streaming on Paramount Plus, and has been described by French as a tribute to his mother. The mention of a mother-son relationship might have hit home with Drizzy. He spread word of the doc to his 144 million Instagram followers. It's a nice gesture, and a very unexpected one given the perceived state of their relationship. To be clear, French Montana never came out and dissed Drake directly. The drama surrounding the cease-and-desist stemmed from their mutual friend, Rick Ross. Rozay shed light on this during the outro to his diss song, "Champagne Moments."

Drake Reposted French Montana's Doc On Instagram

Drake's timing proved to be excellent. His French Montana co-sign came out the same that Future and Metro Boomin reflected on the beef via GQ. Future claimed that he took more of an issue with Kendrick Lamar's decision to exclude him from the "Big Three" than anything Drake said. Metro Boomin, on the other hand, admitted that he regretted making fun of Drake on social media. The social media reaction has not been great for Future or Metro. Many fans believe the two have remorse after seeing the extent of the battle. Others have criticized them for rewriting history to make themselves seem less responsible for what happened.

Drake appears to be entering a new phase of his career. The rapper has struggled mightily to regain his footing after the feud. He's dropped some forgettable material, and teased a potential "round 2" with K. Dot. The most promising material, though, has been unrelated to the feud. The 6 God claims to have a joint album with PARTYNEXTDOOR in the works. He also posted song lyrics referencing Lil Wayne, and fans are eager to hear the song that accompanies said lyrics. Some fans are merely happy to have the short hair Drake back after the braids era. Hopefully the healing continues on all sides.