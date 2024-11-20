Joe Budden Theorizes That Apple Music Might Be Fueling Feuds Against Drake

Joe Budden wants Drake to get back to making vulnerable music.

Joe Budden spoke at length about Drake and what's next in the Toronto rapper's career during the latest episode of his self-titled podcast. In doing so, he expressed his hope that Drake will return to making emotionally candid music while also suggesting that Apple Music may be beefing with him behind the scenes.

"In 2025, I would love to hear vulnerable Drake make a return," Budden began. "Not mafioso Drake, not 'No Face' Drake, just tell us how you feel for real, once." From there, the crew agreed that Drake candidly reflecting on the beef with Kendrick Lamar and his tumultuous year is unlikely. “The 'No Face' video came and went," Budden remarked of Drake's track from August. "You got high hopes for what this Drake-Party album's supposed to be? I do because I love Party and R&B Drake, but I don't think that's gonna move the pendulum the way that it needs to."

The group then turned to Apple Music choosing Kendrick Lamar as the Rap Artist of the Year. One of Budden's co-hosts theorized that the technology company is feuding with Drake and that's why they're also collaborating with The Weeknd. "There's some tech sh*t going on here. I think these companies are doing some other sh*t," they said. Budden agreed while complaining that the companies are profiting too much off of Drake's beefs.

Drake is currently gearing up for the release of a collaborative album with PartyNextDoor. Further details are unavailable but it's expected to release sometime in 2024. Check out Joe Budden's full comments on Drake below.