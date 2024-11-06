Joe Budden Calls Drake A "B*tch" For His Beef With DeMar DeRozan

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas via Imagn Images
Are we surprised? Nope.

Drake is in the middle of another beef as of last weekend. This time it's with NBA all-star forward DeMar DeRozan. The Boy was partially at the Raptors game on November 2 for Vince Carter's jersey retirement ceremony. Coincidentally, the Sacramento Kings were in town, which is the team that the former Raptor currently plays for. So, after hearing clips of Drake labeling DeMar a "goof," threatening to rip down the player's jersey from the rafters if it gets enshrined, and saying derogatory things under his breath, it's clear he was there to make his presence felt.

DeMar has since responded, both in a post-game press conference and with a cryptic IG Story post. Overall, it seems that these two are really at odds with one another after being around each other for almost 10 years. It might be why Drake is feeling some type of way, especially since they both became stars together. That is the angle that Joe Budden's panel took and most of them could understand why the rapper is upset.

The Joe Budden Podcast Gets Into It Over Drake Versus DeMar DeRozan

However, and to no one's surprise, Joe Budden himself completely disagreed. He mentions the "Not Like Us" cameo and essentially said that if he's had a friend who had a problem with him doing a similar thing and didn't want to discuss it and move on, then he wants no parts of that friendship anymore. The Joe Budden Podcast argued that it was the way DeMar emphasized Kendrick Lamar's point in the video that had them seeing Drake's side. Joe did admit that Drizzy is allowed to feel how he wants to. But it's the "ability to navigate the conflict" or lack thereof he has an issue with. That's when the crescendo of his argument came as Joe labeled Drake a "b****" for his actions during the broadcast and on the sidelines.

We are sure that quote is going to ruffle some feathers. To view the full debate, click the "[Via]" link below. What are your thoughts on Joe Budden calling Drake a "b****" for how he's handling the DeMar DeRozan situation? Do you think he's strictly hating, or do you agree that the rapper is going about this the wrong way? Are you on The Boy's side or the NBA star's side? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Joe Budden, Drake, and DeMar DeRozan. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

