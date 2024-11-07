Fred VanVleet Addresses Drake's DeMar DeRozan's Diss

Rockets' star thinks Demar DeRozan's jersey can be retired in the 6 regardless of Drake's comment.

Houston Rocket’s Fred VanVleet commented on new Texan Drake's caution regarding the Toronto Raptors hanging Demar DeRozan's jersey in their rafters when he retires on Draymond Green's podcast. Drake’s actions and comments toward DeRozan at Sacramento Kings against the Toronto Raptors last week went viral, with the Raptor’s ambassador claiming he would pull down Demar’s jersey should the team retire it with the organization. “If you put up a banner and, I'll personally pull it down,” said Drizzy when asked about DeRozan by commentators.

A trending topic, Draymond asked VanVleet, a former Raptors player before signing a massive deal with the Rockets, if DeMar DeRozan, now playing for the Kings, can have his jersey retired with the Raptors. When asked about DeRozan’s retirement, Fred VanVleet said: “Yeah, I think it should. I think it should. I think that when you look at what he did, you know, especially when you want to give the history of the franchise and what Vince and all of those guys meant at the beginning and what that meant for Canadian basketball.”

Drake May Not Think So, But Fred Vanvleet Thinks DeRozan Can Be Retired In Toronto

Drake and Demar’s issues stem from the Compton-bred basketball star’s appearance in the music video for the Drizzy diss track “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar. In previous interviews, Demar shared that he appeared in the video because of his West Coast roots but did not have an issue with Drake. Many believe that Drake lost the iconic clash against Kendrick Lamar with “Not Like Us,” which spawned an Amazon-presented concert that united Los Angeles hip-hop. Demar responded to Drake’s comment about retirement after the game by saying, “He going to have a long way to climb to take it down.”