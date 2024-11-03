Drake Disses "Goof" DeMar DeRozan During Toronto Raptors Game

Drake is still upset with the former Raptors star.

Drake took aim at DeMar DeRozan during the Toronto Raptors' game against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. He had been in attendance at the game to watch the jersey retirement ceremony for the legendary Vince Carter when he hopped on the team's broadcast. When propositioned with the idea of the team honoring DeRozan, who played with them from 2009–2018, Drake shot down the idea.

While reflecting on the honoring of Carter, Drake remarked that it's "unfortunate we're playing this goof tonight," while referring to DeRozan. "If you ever put up a DeRozan banner, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself," he further joked. The comments come after DeRozan appeared in the music video for Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" and attended his Pop Out concert in Los Angeles.

Drake & DeMar DeRozan Speak During The NBA All-Star Game

Feb 14, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Eastern Conference guard DeMar DeRozan of the Toronto Raptors (right) talks with Drake in the second half during the NBA All-Star Game at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports © Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

DeRozan previously discussed his feelings about Drake during an interview with the Sacramento Bee over the summer. He was far kinder to the Toronto rapper at the time. "Drake's still my man, still my man, none of it changed," DeRozan told the newspaper. "It's so easy to get overlooked and look at it for what it looks like, but at the end of the day it's music, entertainment. Two of the biggest rappers in the world went at it from a competitive standpoint, and they battled it out. That's what you want to see as a fan: Kobe playing Jordan 1-on-1 and see who wins, see the trash talking, and whoever wins out of that, you're still going to have the debate, so that's all that is."

