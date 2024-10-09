Joe Budden Argues Drake Is Too Sensitive After Unfollowing LeBron James And DeMar DeRozan

One of Joe Budden's co-hosts came to Drake's defense.

Joe Budden's podcast co-host, Ish, came to the defense of Drake as the show debated the fairness of the Toronto rapper allegedly unfollowing LeBron James, DeMar DeRozan, and more. The conversation began with Budden theorizing that Drake may not be a great friend if so many of his associates are turning their backs on him. Ish countered by arguing that he's justified in being mad at the group as they've all supported Kendrick Lamar in recent months.

"If you beefing with a n***a and you my man and I love you and you beefing with another n***a that is my man and I love, one I'm gonna try to mend the relationship and mediate as best as I can. If I see that it's outside of mediation, I'm gonna remove myself from that particular situation. I'm not gonna be in the n***a video. I'ma just chill the f*ck out," Ish argued. Joe noted that the lack of respect might have begun on Drake's part as well.

Kendrick Lamar Brings Out Dr. Dre For "The Pop Out"

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre perform onstage during The Pop. Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

In addition to unfollowing several people on social media, Drake also recently reflected on dealing with fake friends during a speech at Tyrone Edwards’ Nostalgia Party, over the weekend. “My real friends are definitely in the building,” he said at the event. “But let me tell you that you’re going to come to a point in life where people you thought were friends, people you thought were close to you switch up. They might try to move funny with you, they might stab you in the back. They might do a lot of things to you. You’ll come to that realization, wherever you’re at in life. You’ve probably been there and you’ll be there again. That’s how life is. Sometimes it’s you and you alone by yourself.”

Joe Budden Discusses Drake's Social Life