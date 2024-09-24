DJ Akademiks Questions The Strength Of Kendrick Lamar’s Diss Against Him While Debating Joe Budden

Kendrick Lamar had mentioned Akademiks on "6:16 in LA."

DJ Akademiks reacted to Kendrick Lamar mentioning him on his Drake diss track, "6:16 in LA," during a recent appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast. As the group listened to the song, Lamar rapped: "Yeah, somebody's lyin', I can see the vibes on Ak' / Even he lookin' compromised, let's peel the layers back." It resulted in everybody turning their heads to the livestreamer.

"Don't look at me when that sh*t comes on," DJ Akademiks joked. "Right before that line, I felt like the first half-- because even when I was playing it off his Instagram, I played it like two minutes after he uploaded it, I was like, 'This isn't getting at Drake.' It felt like it was something older that was already cooked up and right at that line, when he says something about the carcass and industry, even the vocal tone changes, and it feels like, 'Now, I'm getting to the sh*t I wanna get to.'"

Kendrick Lamar Performs At "The Pop Out"

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

Earlier in the show, they discussed Lamar's lyrical prowess, at which time Akademiks praised him. "I don't want to be rap beefing with no n**a who talking about sh*t like that," he joked. The group then debated the importance of understanding what an artist is saying in their lyrics. In response to the clip, users on X (formerly Twitter) had mixed opinions. "The fact you have to look it up makes it MORE fire. Bc it does what hip hop has ALWAYS done throughout history. Teach inform and acknowledge," one user wrote. Another countered: "Kendrick got idiots thinking they’re intellectuals listening to him."

Akademiks Reacts To Kendrick Lamar's Lyrics