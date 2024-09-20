Meek Mill Doubles Down On His Kendrick Lamar Versus Drake Stance

Druski Hosts First-Ever “Coulda Fest” Comedy and Music Festival at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 07: Meek Mill performs onstage as Druski hosts first-ever “Coulda Fest” Comedy and Music Festival at State Farm Arena on September 07, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Meek Mill has enough "Control" to prevent him from "Going Bad" on either artist.

Meek Mill is one of many artists who have given their take on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef without outright participating in it, which is honestly harder than it sounds. After all, most people remember Rick Ross' hilarious IG roasts of The Boy more than they do his "Champagne Moments" diss track. Nevertheless, Meek's never been one to take either side ever since "Like That" dropped, instead choosing to praise both artists. "Nah I f**k with drake he cool," he responded to a fan's inquiry on Friday (September 20). "Him and Kendrick beef has nothing to do with me I fw k dot too I have all their disses on my playlist right now."

Of course, this is pretty ironic given Meek Mill's squashed beef with Drake and his place among the ten rappers that Kendrick Lamar competitively challenged on "Control" 11 years ago. But as he indicated in this latest tweet, he's just a fan of the back-and-forth hip-hop displays that these two rivals engaged in this year, dropping freestyles of his own for both "euphoria" and "Family Matters."

Meek Mill Is A Fan, He's A Fan, He's A Fan (Of Both Kendrick Lamar & Drake)

But as you probably already know, Meek Mill's social media presence became much more notable in past months for reasons completely unrelated to the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle. His alleged connection to the Diddy scandal, whether as an alleged victim or alleged participant, resulted in a lot of jokes, jabs, and attacks that came his way online. "I will personally give you a million dollars if these stories add up in anything weird ..." the Philly rapper tweeted frustratedly on Thursday night (September 19). "it's 2 things we can't do in the trenches ... it's no way yall know what type of man I am. #cybertruck at 12 tap in lil buddy!"

Meanwhile, as for the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, it looks like Meek Mill and the rest of us can finally deem it dead and buried. Now, most of the conversation that puts them in opposition to each other revolves around K.Dot's Super Bowl halftime show and whether or not this was a direct jab at Young Money. But as far as the bars that Meek and so many of us love, there are no Round 2s.

