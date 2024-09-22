Pusha T Explains His Stance On Kendrick Lamar Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 03: Rapper Kendrick Lamar is interviewed by Forbes Magazine Senior Editor Zack O'Malley Greenburg at the 2017 Forbes Under 30 Summit on October 3, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images)
The "Nosetalgia" duo has love for one another.

Everybody has something to say about the Super Bowl halftime show this year, whether it's about Kendrick Lamar versus Lil Wayne or Drake versus allegedly rejected offers to perform at it. Regardless of your take on the whole thing, there's only one element that we know for sure at press time, and it's that K.Dot will take the stage. As such, some people are just focusing on praising this moment and treasuring what it means for the genre. On this note, Pusha T recently elaborated on his initial co-sign of the announcement during a recent Q&A session.

"Man, it is amazing," Pusha T said of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show announcement. "Like, you got to think. I'm sure people have said and have told him his whole career, like, 'Oh my God, you rap good, you're great, but you rap too much. You need to make a song like this, you need to do that.' It's amazing to watch him be exactly who he is, be the lyric king, and people who never even listen to lyrics are reciting his freestyles, his battles, you know, his songs. It's great to watch. And it's great for what it is that we do in lyric-driven hip-hop. It's great to see."

Pusha T Praises Kendrick Lamar

Of course, we know that Pusha T and Kendrick Lamar have love and respect for one another not just as past collaborators, but more broadly as hip-hop artists. Kendrick shouted Push out as another Drake rival on his "euphoria" diss, and the latter seems honored to have been a part of that song. "Incredible," he told Vulture of the six-minute cut. "Incredible display, incredible display of battle raps. Listen man, Kendrick…" "It was a master class," his brother and fellow Clipse spitter No Malice added.

However, not all praise for Kendrick Lamar has to come from Drake's opponents... Well, current opponents, anyway. "Nah I f**k with drake he cool," Meek Mill responded to a fan's question about this year's battle on Twitter. "Him and Kendrick beef has nothing to do with me I fw k dot too I have all their disses on my playlist right now."

