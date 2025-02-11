Pusha T Tells Kendrick Lamar "Mission Accomplished" After Historic Super Bowl Viewership

Pusha T says that Kendrick Lamar accomplished his mission with the Super Bowl Halftime Show, leading many to believe he was talking about ending Drake. Push, who faced off against the Toronto rapper himself back in 2018, shared the historic viewership numbers for the event on his Instagram Story on Tuesday. Over the announcement, he wrote: "Mission Accomplished... congrats."

During the show, Lamar trolled Drake at several points. Prior to playing "Not Like Like," he brought up the Toronto rapper's decision to take legal action against Universal Music Group over the song. “I want to perform their favorite song… but you know they love to sue," he joked. He also welcomed Serena Williams to the stage. She is rumored to have briefly dated Drake back in the 2010s. Seemingly declaring himself the winner in the beef, he also had lights in the crowd read, "Game Over." All-in-all, Lamar performed "Squabble Up," "Humble," "DNA," "Euphoria," "Man at the Garden," "Peekaboo," "Luther," "All the Stars," and "Not Like Us," before finishing with "TV Off."

Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake

Dave Free, who co-founded pgLang with Lamar, discussed how the show came together during an interview with The Wall Street Journal published on Monday. “We wanted this performance to have a cinematic and theatrical element to it. We can confidently say that there’s no Super Bowl performance that’s quite like this one,” he said. He also noted that Beyoncé, Prince and Michael Jackson served as major influences. “The feel of it is Black America. What does Black America look like, and how to control that narrative of what it means to be Black in America versus what the world’s perspective of that is," he added.

Drake has been busy on social media in the time since the Super Bowl. He returned to his "plottttwistttttt" Instagram page on Tuesday to share tons of posts. He's currently traveling across Australia in support of his Anita Max Win Tour.