Drake Confirms He's Still Alive With Subtle Change To "Knife Talk" Lyrics

Drake isn't letting the Super Bowl get him down.

Drake has confirmed that he's still alive and kicking with a subtle change to the lyrics of his Certified Lover Boy track, "Knife Talk." Performing the song during a concert in Melbourne, Australia, this week, he rapped: “Beef is live, spoiler alert, I never died." On the original version of the song, he raps: "Beef is live, spoiler alert, this n***a dies." The move comes as Kendrick Lamar performed his diss track, "Not Like Us," at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday.

The lyric change has been getting mixed reactions from fans on social media. "This possibly can’t be true, only Kendrick is the one harping on the beef and holding on to it. Well at least that’s what Drakes fans told me," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another countered: "Drake still richer, still got more hoes, still got a better family, still looks better, still has more hits, still gets more love, still pulls more baddies, still makes better music. We don’t care about KDot."

Did Kendrick Lamar Diss Drake At The Super Bowl?

As for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Kendrick Lamar dissed Drake at several points during the night. Before kicking off his performance of "Not Like Us," he joked about the Toronto rapper taking legal action against Universal Music Group. “I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue,” he said. While the song played, he also welcomed Serena Williams to the stage. Overall, the performance has proven to be extremely polarizing on social media. Many have declared it one of the best ever, such as Kanye West, while other viewers couldn't stand it.

Drake is currently traveling across Australia while performing on his Anita Max Win Tour. He's got more shows lined up in Sydney and Brisbane before he travels to New Zealand to finish off the tour in Auckland, next month.

