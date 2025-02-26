Drake Fans Erupt Into Explicit Kendrick Lamar Chant During Anita Max Win Tour

Drake Performs An The SSE Hydro In Glasgow
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 23: Drake performs at The SSE Hydro on March 23, 2017 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ross Gilmore/Getty Images)
Drake fans in Australia expressed their hatred for Kendrick Lamar during the Toronto rapper's concert in Brisbane.

Drake fans began a "f*ck Kendrick" chant during his latest concert in Australia on the Anita Max Win Tour. A viral clip from Tuesday night in Brisbane shows the attendees take aim at Kendrick Lamar as the two rappers continue to feud. Drake nods his head and stares out at the audience in response.

Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to the move, with many in DJ Akademiks' comments section labeling it corny. "A bunch of white teenage boys on coke," one user joked. Another suggested that the Toronto rapper is much more popular in Australia than Kendrick Lamar. "I'm Australian and I can tell you noone knows who he is here," they wrote. "Not disrespecting just sayn here in Australia only people that know who kendrick are die hard hip hop fans. Kendrick may be one of the best to do it but as far as maint stream he ain't sh*t."

Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef Explained

Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been beefing for almost a year by this point. Lamar kicked the war of words off with his fiery verse on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" in March 2024. Over the next several weeks, the two sent off numerous diss tracks at one another before Lamar dropped the climatic "Not Like Us." The song served as the finishing blow during the battle and helped catapult Lamar to the headlining slot at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.

Drake's attorneys mentioned that performance in the latest filing for his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group. They argued that it's an example as to why the case can't face any further delays. "D]elaying discovery would unfairly prejudice [Drake], who is continuing to suffer the consequences of UMG’s defamatory campaign,” attorney Michael J. Gottlieb wrote. “Indeed, at the same time UMG has been delaying here, UMG launched new campaigns to further spread the defamatory content [“Not Like Us”], including at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, which had over 133.5 million viewers.”

