Drake Fans Erupt Into Explicit Kendrick Lamar Chant During Anita Max Win Tour

Drake fans began a "f*ck Kendrick" chant during his latest concert in Australia on the Anita Max Win Tour. A viral clip from Tuesday night in Brisbane shows the attendees take aim at Kendrick Lamar as the two rappers continue to feud. Drake nods his head and stares out at the audience in response.

Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to the move, with many in DJ Akademiks' comments section labeling it corny. "A bunch of white teenage boys on coke," one user joked. Another suggested that the Toronto rapper is much more popular in Australia than Kendrick Lamar. "I'm Australian and I can tell you noone knows who he is here," they wrote. "Not disrespecting just sayn here in Australia only people that know who kendrick are die hard hip hop fans. Kendrick may be one of the best to do it but as far as maint stream he ain't sh*t."

Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef Explained

Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been beefing for almost a year by this point. Lamar kicked the war of words off with his fiery verse on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" in March 2024. Over the next several weeks, the two sent off numerous diss tracks at one another before Lamar dropped the climatic "Not Like Us." The song served as the finishing blow during the battle and helped catapult Lamar to the headlining slot at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.