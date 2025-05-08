UMG Issues Scathing Motion To Dismiss Drake's Defamation Lawsuit

BY Cole Blake 1.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Drake attends the LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
UMG and Drake have been locked in a fiery legal battle since the Toronto rapper accused them of defamation in January.

Universal Music Group has filed a new motion to dismiss Drake's defamation lawsuit against the company over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track. In particular, they responded to his recent argument that the NFL's decision to ban the word "pedophile" from Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance was an example of the song's defamatory nature.

“Drake’s new allegations are astonishing," the filing reads, as caught by Rolling Stone. "The focus of Drake’s new claims – that ‘the largest audience for a Super Bowl halftime show ever’ did not hear Lamar call Drake or his crew pedophiles – betrays this case for what it is: Drake’s attack on the commercial and creative success of the rap artist who defeated him, rather than the content of Lamar’s lyrics.”

It continues: “Drake contends that the decision not to include the word ‘pedophiles’ (as used in the phrase ‘certified pedophiles’) in Lamar’s Super Bowl performance could only reflect that the language is defamatory, but this ignores any number of other explanations for the decision – such as threats by Drake of additional meritless litigation. These allegations, directly aimed at chilling legitimate artistic expression safeguarded by the First Amendment and New York law … are meritless.”

All-in-all, UMG is requesting that the judge in New York dismiss Drake's 107-page amended complaint. Neither Drake nor his legal team have commented on the move.

Read More: Drake Fires Back At UMG's Motion To Dismiss Lawsuit Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”

Why Is Drake Suing UMG?

The Toronto rapper initially levied his allegations against UMG back in January after the conclusion of his battle with Kendrick Lamar. He accused the label of using every tool at their disposal to turn "Not Like Us" into a career hit for Lamar, despite the song containing lyrics that could damage his career.

Following the filing, UMG followed up in a statement to Rolling Stone. They added: “Nowhere in the hundred-plus page ‘legal’ blather written by Drake’s lawyers do they bother to acknowledge that Drake himself has written and performed massively successful songs containing equally provocative taunts against other artists. Nor do they mention that it was Drake who started this particular exchange. Apparently, Drake’s lawyers believe that when Drake willingly participates in a performative rap battle of music and poetry, he can be ‘defamed’ even though he engages in the exact same form of creative expression.”

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Tells Drake "Game Over" With An Evil Grin On His Face To Cap Off His Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-UNIVERSAL Music UMG's Newest Partnership Sparks Major Suspicion From Drake Fans 2.5K
Aubrey &amp; The Three Amigos Tour - Chicago, Illinois Music Drake Allowed To Seek Access To Kendrick Lamar's Record Deal In UMG Lawsuit 4.7K
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Music Drake Issued A Statement Targeted At UMG Before Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Show 10.6K
DJ Akademiks Drake Defamation Lawsuit UMG Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Breaks Down Drake's Amended Defamation Lawsuit Against UMG 890