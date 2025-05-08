Universal Music Group has filed a new motion to dismiss Drake's defamation lawsuit against the company over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track. In particular, they responded to his recent argument that the NFL's decision to ban the word "pedophile" from Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance was an example of the song's defamatory nature.

“Drake’s new allegations are astonishing," the filing reads, as caught by Rolling Stone. "The focus of Drake’s new claims – that ‘the largest audience for a Super Bowl halftime show ever’ did not hear Lamar call Drake or his crew pedophiles – betrays this case for what it is: Drake’s attack on the commercial and creative success of the rap artist who defeated him, rather than the content of Lamar’s lyrics.”

It continues: “Drake contends that the decision not to include the word ‘pedophiles’ (as used in the phrase ‘certified pedophiles’) in Lamar’s Super Bowl performance could only reflect that the language is defamatory, but this ignores any number of other explanations for the decision – such as threats by Drake of additional meritless litigation. These allegations, directly aimed at chilling legitimate artistic expression safeguarded by the First Amendment and New York law … are meritless.”

All-in-all, UMG is requesting that the judge in New York dismiss Drake's 107-page amended complaint. Neither Drake nor his legal team have commented on the move.

Why Is Drake Suing UMG?

The Toronto rapper initially levied his allegations against UMG back in January after the conclusion of his battle with Kendrick Lamar. He accused the label of using every tool at their disposal to turn "Not Like Us" into a career hit for Lamar, despite the song containing lyrics that could damage his career.