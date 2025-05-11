Today, countless celebrities have taken to social media to celebrate their moms in honor of Mother's Day, including Drake. He shared a heartfelt post on Instagram dedicated to Sandra Graham, sharing his appreciation for her guidance and support over the years.

"It’s solely because of your relentless dedication that we are all here in this current day life setting," he captioned a series of photos of his mother. "You kept 30 or so young men on the right path since 2007 and encouraged us to take care of each other which prompted us to form a new family that allowed us to become providers and bring joy and peace of mind back to the homes we all started at. Happy Mother’s Day from all the guys…to the kindest and most nurturing woman on earth. Forever Sandra’s Rose."

Fans are glad to see the Toronto rapper showing love to those who have been there for him the most, particularly considering how hectic the past year has been for him.

UMG Drake

Following his explosive lyrical battle against Kendrick Lamar, he filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG). He accuses the company of fueling the "false and malicious" narrative that he's an alleged predator by promoting Kendrick's hit song "Not Like Us."

Last week, UMG filed a motion to dismiss Drake's suit. In it, they cited his allegation that the NFL's choice to ban the word "pedophile" from Kendrick's Super Bowl Halftime Show is evidence of its defamatory nature.