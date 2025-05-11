Drake Commends His Mom Sandra Graham In Moving Mother’s Day Post

BY Caroline Fisher 2.1K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Mother's Day Post Hip Hop News
SAINT JOHN'S, NF - APRIL 18: Singer Drake (R) and mother Sandi Graham pose on CTV's Red Carpet at the 2010 Juno Awards at the Mile One Centre on April 18, 2010 in Saint John's, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)
Drake says his mother Sandra Graham's dedication is to thank for where he's at in life, and that he's "Forever Sandra’s Rose."

Today, countless celebrities have taken to social media to celebrate their moms in honor of Mother's Day, including Drake. He shared a heartfelt post on Instagram dedicated to Sandra Graham, sharing his appreciation for her guidance and support over the years.

"It’s solely because of your relentless dedication that we are all here in this current day life setting," he captioned a series of photos of his mother. "You kept 30 or so young men on the right path since 2007 and encouraged us to take care of each other which prompted us to form a new family that allowed us to become providers and bring joy and peace of mind back to the homes we all started at. Happy Mother’s Day from all the guys…to the kindest and most nurturing woman on earth. Forever Sandra’s Rose."

Fans are glad to see the Toronto rapper showing love to those who have been there for him the most, particularly considering how hectic the past year has been for him.

Read More: Elliott Wilson Calls “Cap” On Mal’s “Industry Rappers” Claims Drake Outrapped Kendrick Lamar

UMG Drake

Following his explosive lyrical battle against Kendrick Lamar, he filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG). He accuses the company of fueling the "false and malicious" narrative that he's an alleged predator by promoting Kendrick's hit song "Not Like Us."

Last week, UMG filed a motion to dismiss Drake's suit. In it, they cited his allegation that the NFL's choice to ban the word "pedophile" from Kendrick's Super Bowl Halftime Show is evidence of its defamatory nature.

“Drake’s new allegations are astonishing," it reads. "The focus of Drake’s new claims – that ‘the largest audience for a Super Bowl halftime show ever’ did not hear Lamar call Drake or his crew pedophiles – betrays this case for what it is: Drake’s attack on the commercial and creative success of the rap artist who defeated him, rather than the content of Lamar’s lyrics.”

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Tells Drake To "Shut Up" After Seeing Kendrick Lamar's MetLife Show

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" - Arrivals Music UMG Issues Scathing Motion To Dismiss Drake's Defamation Lawsuit 1.8K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 4.9K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 55.4K
LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" - Arrivals Music UMG Hits Drake With An Ominous Warning After His Lawsuit Amendment Over Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Performance 3.3K