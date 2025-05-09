Charlamagne Tha God Tells Drake To "Shut Up" After Seeing Kendrick Lamar's MetLife Show

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Jun 13, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Recording artist Drake watches with Toronto Raptors fans as they cheer on their team in the NBA Finals against Golden State Warriors at the Jurassic Park watch party at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Charlamagne Tha God and The Breakfast Club also discussed Kendrick Lamar's various Drake diss tracks in their "Grand National" review.

Kendrick Lamar rocked the stage at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Thursday night (May 8), and Charlamagne Tha God absolutely loved it. The SZA and Mustard-assisted "Grand National" tour stop got a glowing review from the radio host on The Breakfast Club, as caught by Victor Baez on Twitter.

As the cohort discussed these shows and the tour as a whole, Charlamagne even threw in some big shade at Drake and his defamation lawsuit. While the rest of TBC had other things to emphasize, Tha God wanted to focus in on Drizzy.

"Yeah, Drake just needs to shut the eff up forever," Charlamagne Tha God remarked. "And I want Drake to know that there is no bigger stage than culture. As Kendrick said, 'You can't fake influence.' Way before the Grammys, way before the Super Bowl, that record ["Not Like Us"] was already out of here, okay?

"And Drake' gon' have to sue the world," he continued. "Because I watched everybody in MetLife Stadium sing that song word-for-word last night. Kendrick didn't have to say a word – he didn't say a word. [...] As soon as you hear 'I see dead people'... Just [performing it] once is enough. Most disrespectful diss record of all time. When you really listen to it and you listen to the things that he's saying, it's very, very disrespectful. I know that there's been diss records that are talking about killing people and sleeping with people's wives and all of that type of stuff. But 'Not Like Us' is very nasty."

Kendrick Lamar MetLife Setlist

Then, The Breakfast Club discussed some other parts of the "Grand National" tour, such as their favorite parts of "euphoria." "'euphoria' makes me want to diss people, it makes me want to be in a rap battle," Charlamagne added. Also, they spoke a bit on how the "Grand National" show is structured, so keep reading and click on the clip at your own risk of more spoilers.

As for other tracks Kendrick Lamar played on tour, he shares a massive back-and-forth setlist of 50+ tracks with SZA across seven different parts. Other highlights include "squabble up," "Swimming Pools (Drank)," "Doves In The Wind," "GOOD CREDIT," and "N95."

