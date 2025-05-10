Kendrick Lamar Surprises Fans At SZA’s Not Beauty Pop-Up

Recently, SZA hosted a pop-up event for her brand, Not Beauty in her hometown of East Rutherford, New Jersey. The event took place at the American Dream Mall on Thursday and Friday. “JERSEY and NEW YORK WE DOING IT MAJORRR . MEET ME AT AMERICAN DREAM MALL TOMORROW AND FRIDAY !! ( there’s a pathway that connects to the stadium ) . So excited to see you at our first mall pop up !!” she announced on Instagram beforehand.

As expected, countless fans showed up to get their hands on SZA's first product, a lip gloss trio. Her "luther" collaborator Kendrick even stopped by to show his support, much to the surprise of the songstress and the crowd. They went wild, as seen in a clip shared by Victor Baez on X.

SZA's Not Beauty products are available exclusively to those who attend the "Grand National" tour. The exciting moment came shortly before the duo's second performance at the MetLife Stadium.

Kendrick Lamar MetLife Setlist

This wasn't the only special guest fans were surprised with, however. During Kendrick Lamar's set, Baby Keem joined him for a performance of "Family Ties." When the Compton rapper kicked off his tour with SZA in Minneapolis last month, he debuted a new verse over the iconic collab. The audience went wild for that too, and surely, there will be several more fun guests where that came from.

During his set, Kendrick Lamar also performed tracks like "King Kunta," "Wacced Out Murals," "ELEMENT," and more. As for SZA, she came through with hits like "Kill Bill," "Snooze," and “Diamond Boy (DTM)," among others. Of course, the two of them also joined forces to perform collaborations like "Luther" and "All The Stars."