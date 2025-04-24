SZA Pre-Games With Fans At Not Beauty: Houston Pop-Up Before Grand National Concert

Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s Grand National Tour rolled through Houston with electric energy, drawing thousands to the second stop of their joint run.

But for a few lucky fans, the excitement extended beyond the stage. According to the Houston Chronicles, SZA created unexpected moments of connection before the show even began.

Amina Siddiqui and her boyfriend were walking the Buffalo Bayou trail on a quiet Monday afternoon when she spotted a familiar face. At first, she wasn’t certain. The woman ahead, walking with a bodyguard, looked strikingly like SZA. Most passersby didn’t notice. But Siddiqui, a devoted fan, trusted her instincts and followed at a respectful distance to confirm.

“I saw her under a bridge, where her bodyguard was taking pictures,” Siddiqui recalled. “Once they finished, I walked up and asked if it was her.”

It was. What followed was a short but unforgettable exchange. Siddiqui mentioned she’d be at the concert later that week. SZA smiled and responded, “That’s hot!” She even asked Siddiqui’s name, then offered a hug when asked.

“She was kind and warm,” Siddiqui said. “She didn’t act like a celebrity. She made me feel seen.”

SZA’s Not Beauty

That same generosity extended to more fans the following day, when SZA hosted a pop-up event outside NRG Stadium to celebrate the launch of her Not Beauty lip collection. The surprise appearance turned into a full-on meet-and-greet. Fans lined up for photos, autographs, and brief but heartfelt interactions with the singer.

Among them were sisters Juliana and Adriana Loredo from Spring, Texas. Juliana described the moment as deeply meaningful. “Security tried to move people along, but SZA stopped them,” she said. “‘Don’t rush them,’ she told them. That meant everything to me.”

Juliana has followed SZA’s work since Ctrl, the Grammy-winning 2017 debut album that redefined R&B with its raw intimacy. For her, SZA’s presence felt consistent with her music—real, grounded, emotionally transparent.

“She sings about love, heartbreak, joy, and pain like she’s lived it all,” Juliana said. “Her music mirrors life. That’s why it connects.”