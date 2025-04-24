SZA Overtakes Adele With Staggering Record For A Billboard Top 10 Album

SZA is pretty busy these days with her "Grand National" tour alongside former label partner Kendrick Lamar and West Coast producer Mustard. But all of this ruckus isn't taking any attention away from her previous work.

According to AllHipHop, Solána's 2022 album SOS just surpassed the 2011 Adele LP 21 as the album by a female artist to spend the most weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 albums chart. This week, according to Billboard and Luminate, SOS cinched its 85th top 10 week.

For those unaware, this SZA album topped the charts upon release. It secured a No. 1 spot 12 times thus far as of writing this article, including two weeks this January upon the release of its LANA deluxe. As far as overall records in the Billboard 200's top ten, the My Fair Lady soundtrack boasts the crown with 173 weeks beginning in 1956. Morgan Wallen's Dangerous is next up with 158 weeks.

When Did SZA's "luther" Go Number One?

Furthermore, all this acclaim and hype around SOS continues to sustain itself through new moves. For example, SZA's Kendrick Lamar collab "luther" dominates Billboard charts these days, spending over two months at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart starting with their February Super Bowl. The release of its music video also helped out a lot with this consistent success.

Of course, Adele's 21 is no slouch. If there's anyone who has sustained a graceful and unchallenged reign in pop music, it's the English singer-songwriter. She's also a big SZA fan and vice versa, so we're sure this achievement is an honor for both.

Elsewhere, the St. Louis superstar is expanding her brand and image into new ventures. She recently launched a cosmetics line, kicking off with a new lip gloss.