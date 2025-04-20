Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "Grand National" Setlist Still Includes Drake-Assisted Songs

As many fans expected, during the opening night of the "Grand National" tour in Minneapolis featuring Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and Mustard on Saturday night (April 19), there were more than a few references to K.Dot's rap battle rival, Drake.

However, one that some fans might not have expected is that the TDE-originated duo included tracks in their setlist that they share with the 6ix God, as caught by Victor Baez and @SeewhyChels on Twitter. Kendrick played "Poetic Justice," their collab off of good kid, m.A.A.d. city, whereas Solána gave fans a snippet of the For All The Dogs link-up "Rich Baby Daddy," whose original version also has Sexyy Red on it.

Drake UMG Lawsuit

Of course, many fans will find this ironic, but many others see it as a shot against the Toronto superstar, so it depends on what you think about the battle at the end of the day. It's also interesting to think about the performance rights to these tracks, and there's always fan curiosity about how these kinds of things actually work behind the scenes.

Still, we doubt the OVO mogul sees this as any sort of homage, especially when Kendrick Lamar trolled Drake's "drop" motif during the battle with this opening "Grand National" show. But then again, Drizzy has his own plans to get his revenge.

We're talking about the UMG defamation lawsuit over "Not Like Us," which his legal team refuses to back down from despite the record label's attempts to delegitimize his legal claims. It seems like the court is allowing things to proceed so far before they rule on a motion to dismiss, and it will be very interesting to see how far things actually go.