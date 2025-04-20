SZA Nearly Falls Over Her Dancer During Stunning "Grand National" Tour Opening

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1022 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SZA Falls Dancer Grand National Tour Music News
SZA performs at Austin City Limits Music Festival Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Austin. Aclfest Wk1 Sza Bsa 005. © BRIANA SANCHEZ/AMERICAN-STATESMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Aside from this hiccup, SZA seemed to captivate in Minneapolis, and Kendrick Lamar also opened up the "Grand National" tour with force.

The "Grand National" tour with Mustard, Kendrick Lamar, and SZA is finally underway, as it held its first trek stop in Minneapolis on Saturday (April 19). While most of the show went swimmingly from what many fan testimonies indicate online, there are some rough spots here and there the team will patch up moving forward.

One of them was a slight mishap during the SOS singer's performance of the track "Diamond Boy (DTM)," for which she sensually danced with a man dressed in her LANA deluxe's bug motif. At one point in a clip caught by @livebitez on Instagram, it seems like her foot got stuck behind his, and they stumbled for a second before finding their footing and moving on with the show. It didn't seem to hinder the vocal performance at all (if lip-syncing allegations are false), which is impressive in its own right.

Read More: SZA Admits She Was "Relieved" Her Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance Was Shortened

What Is SZA's No Beauty Brand?

Elsewhere during this "Grand National" tour opening, Kendrick Lamar debuted a new verse over the Baby Keem collab "family ties" and also had an intro to "Not Like Us" that seemed to shade his rap battle rival. We can probably expect more Drake digs, whether implicit or explicit, to pop back up on the trek.

As for his "luther" counterpart, SZA launched the No Beauty cosmetics line ahead of the "Grand National" tour. She will begin her business venture with a series of pop-up shops in the United States for her lip gloss, and she spoke more deeply about her move in a statement.

"This wasn’t about jumping into beauty," Solána expressed. "It was about creating what I needed—something that could last through a show, a date, a full conversation. Nothing I found gave me that and still kept my lips soft. I might not know a lot about everything, but I know lips. Not Beauty is simply what worked for me, and now I’m sharing it."

Meanwhile, as Kendrick Lamar and SZA keep dominating Billboard charts, we expect the "Grand National" tour to sustain a lot of this hype. Nothing lasts forever, but these two certainly know how to capitalize on the moment. We'll see how the trek develops and changes with each new stop.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Surprisingly Defends Kendrick Lamar Mocking Drake On The "Grand National Tour"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music SZA Launches "No Beauty" Cosmetics Ahead Of Kendrick Lamar's The Grand National Tour 581
DJ Akademiks Theory Kendrick Lamar SZA Low Tour Sales Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Posits Curious Theory About Kendrick Lamar & SZA's Allegedly Low Tour Sales 3.2K
Kendrick Lamar SZA luther No 1 Billboard Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar & SZA Are Still On Top As "luther" Officially Enjoys Seventh No. 1 Billboard Week 3.8K
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1 Music Kendrick Lamar & SZA Run The Hot 100 For A Third Consecutive Week With "luther" 525