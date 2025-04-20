SZA Nearly Falls Over Her Dancer During Stunning "Grand National" Tour Opening

The "Grand National" tour with Mustard, Kendrick Lamar, and SZA is finally underway, as it held its first trek stop in Minneapolis on Saturday (April 19). While most of the show went swimmingly from what many fan testimonies indicate online, there are some rough spots here and there the team will patch up moving forward.

One of them was a slight mishap during the SOS singer's performance of the track "Diamond Boy (DTM)," for which she sensually danced with a man dressed in her LANA deluxe's bug motif. At one point in a clip caught by @livebitez on Instagram, it seems like her foot got stuck behind his, and they stumbled for a second before finding their footing and moving on with the show. It didn't seem to hinder the vocal performance at all (if lip-syncing allegations are false), which is impressive in its own right.

What Is SZA's No Beauty Brand?

Elsewhere during this "Grand National" tour opening, Kendrick Lamar debuted a new verse over the Baby Keem collab "family ties" and also had an intro to "Not Like Us" that seemed to shade his rap battle rival. We can probably expect more Drake digs, whether implicit or explicit, to pop back up on the trek.

As for his "luther" counterpart, SZA launched the No Beauty cosmetics line ahead of the "Grand National" tour. She will begin her business venture with a series of pop-up shops in the United States for her lip gloss, and she spoke more deeply about her move in a statement.

"This wasn’t about jumping into beauty," Solána expressed. "It was about creating what I needed—something that could last through a show, a date, a full conversation. Nothing I found gave me that and still kept my lips soft. I might not know a lot about everything, but I know lips. Not Beauty is simply what worked for me, and now I’m sharing it."