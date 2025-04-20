DJ Akademiks Surprisingly Defends Kendrick Lamar Mocking Drake On The "Grand National Tour"

BY Cole Blake 1.7K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Halftime Show Press Conference
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kendrick Lamar during a press conference for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Media Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar appeared to poke fun at Drake for filing a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group.

DJ Akademiks reacted to Kendrick Lamar trolling Drake ahead of his performance of "Not Like Us" on the opening night of his Grand National Tour with SZA on Saturday night. To do so, Lamar played a pre-recorded skit of himself sitting down for a deposition. In the video, an attorney asks him, "Does this ring a bell? 'Drop, drop, drop, drop,'" before the diss track kicks off.

Akademiks began by admitting that Lamar should perform "Not Like Us" several times each night. He compared the situation to Travis Scott performing "Fein" multiple times a show as well as Kanye West and Jay-Z doing the same with "N****s in Paris."

"I'm calling everything fair. If this is part of the show, I don't think that's obsessed with Drake," Ak admitted. "I'm clowning you on tour gang. I'm not obsessed. The Super Bowl performance was obsessed. Him doing a full show and then getting to the climax, which is "Not Like Us," his biggest song ever. Yeah, he's supposed to clown Drake. I get it.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Delivers Exciting Updates On Drake, Lil Durk & NBA YoungBoy

Drake UMG Lawsuit

With the deposition set-up, Kendrick Lamar appeared to be referencing Drake's decision to take legal action against Universal Music Group over "Not Like Us." He accused the company of defamation, alleging they artificially boosted the success of the song to devalue his brand.

Last week, he filed a huge amendment to his lawsuit, referencing Kendrick Lamar's performance at the Super Bowl, his wins at the Grammy Awards and more. He argued that the Super Bowl performance aimed to "assassinate" his character by introducing the "Not Like Us" to “millions of children” who had “never before heard the song or any of the songs that preceded it."

Universal Music Group put out a statement afterward, with an ominous warning for Drake. “Drake, unquestionably one of the world’s most accomplished artists and with whom we’ve enjoyed a 16-year successful relationship, is being misled by his legal representatives into taking one absurd legal step after another,” it began. At one point, the statement reads: "As the old saying goes, ‘be careful what you wish for.’"

Read More: DJ Akademiks Talks Difference Of Cardi B & Ice Spice Comparing Stefon Diggs & Sauce Gardner

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Kendrick Lamar Hilariously Trolls Drake Before Launching Into "Not Like Us" On "Grand National Tour" 5.3K
LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" - Arrivals Music UMG Hits Drake With An Ominous Warning After His Lawsuit Amendment Over Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Performance 2.8K
Mustard Drake Coachella Not Like Us Hip Hop News Music Mustard Calls Drake Out At Coachella While Playing "Not Like Us" 1.8K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 52.6K