DJ Akademiks Delivers Exciting Updates On Drake, Lil Durk & NBA YoungBoy

Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (standing) watches the action between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Both Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy are currently dealing with legal issues, while Drake just released "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" with PartyNextDoor.

DJ Akademiks appeared at Adin Ross' Brand Risk 005 boxing event yesterday, where he was asked if he had intel about any upcoming music. While the internet personality claimed that right now it's all about Playboi Carti, who just dropped his highly anticipated new album MUSIC on Friday (March 14), he was able to share a couple of hints. According to him, fans can expect to hear more new music from Drake soon, as well as Lil Durk.

“Drake's coming soon, Durk's coming soon, and YB’s getting out of jail," he announced. He didn't share any more details than that, but managed to get fans' hopes up nonetheless. Drake's last release was just last month, when he delivered $ome $exy $ongs 4 U alongside PartyNextDoor on Valentine's Day.

Drake Drops $ome $exy $ongs 4 U With PartyNextDoor

Songs from the project like "Nokia" and "Gimme A Hug" were quick to become fan favorites and continue to top the charts. As for Durk, he's currently behind bars. He was arrested in October of last year in connection to an alleged murder-for-hire plot. His arrest followed that of five other alleged OTF affiliates. Authorities accuse them of being hired to carry out the murder of Quando Rondo in retaliation for King Von's 2020 death. Quando and his cousin Lul Pab were targeted during a gas station shooting in 2022. While the rapper walked away unscathed, Lul Pab succumbed to his injuries. At the time of writing, Durk's trial is expected to begin in October of this year.

NBA YoungBoy is also dealing with some legal issues currently. He was arrested last April on charges related to an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme. He was sentenced to 23 months in prison and 60 months on probation for his federal gun charges in December. In January, it was reported that he'd be released this July, though it remains to be seen whether or not that's actually the case.

