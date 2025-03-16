Birdman's Brother Terrance "Gangsta" Williams Alleges NBA YoungBoy Won A Prison Fight

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Judge Greg Mathis and NBA Youngboy arrive at The Benjamin Crump Awards at The Venue of Hollywood on January 16, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images)
NBA YoungBoy is currently in prison on fraud and gun charges, and is set to be released this summer if everything goes according to plan.

NBA YoungBoy just fed fans with the More Leaks project while he serves his prison sentence, but he's also allegedly getting into more contentious situations. A clip recently surfaced of Terrance "Gangsta" Williams, the younger half-brother of Cash Money cofounders Birdman and Slim, giving fans an update on his situation while behind bars. Allegedly, YB knocked out another inmate at a Talladega federal prison for screaming "OTF," as he has a lengthy and explosive beef with Lil Durk under his belt. "He been standing on business," Williams remarked. The timeline for this is unclear, but it seems like it was a very recent event, if it actually happened.

Furthermore, this occurred before NBA YoungBoy's transfer to a federal Alabama prison, and fans got alleged footage of this process that supposedly shows him walking around the new facilities. He will reportedly not have to be in jail for much longer, though. But the Baton Rouge native faces a lot of charges and different legal complications. As such, fans just hope that this current phase goes by as smoothly as possible, as any small slip-up could lead to many more consequences.

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Prison?

For those unaware, NBA Youngboy was convicted on fraud and gun charges relating to a pharmaceutical scheme, firearm possession, and probation violations. He received a 23-month sentence with about five years of probation, and authorities will reportedly release him on July 27, 2025 if nothing changes the schedule. It seems like the Never Broke Again boss is on track for all this, but we all know how complex release conditions and legal procedures can be. So proceed with caution as fans unpack More Leaks and the court develops YoungBoy's case, as things could change.

Meanwhile, NBA YoungBoy also got questions recently about why Yaya Mayweather appeared in his new music video. Folks speculated on the nature of the coparents' relationship these days, yet Yaya frequently shows support for YB even if things turn nasty from time to time. So all of this actually checks out just fine. We will see if any more fights pop up behind bars or if he backed up his smack talk enough.

