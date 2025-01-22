NBA YoungBoy’s Mother Reveals Why She Misses Work Despite Having A “Rich” Son

Back in December, NBA YoungBoy's mother Sherhonda Gaulden opened up about her finances during a chat with fans on Instagram Live. At the time, she claimed that she wasn't "rich" like her son despite being related to him. Gaulden also said that she's not a money-driven person, and misses working a normal nine to five.

"'You rich.' Baby, I ain't rich," she explained. "My child rich. My child do. But you know what? I swear to God and hope to die: I'm not no money person. I don't care about money. As long as my bills paid, that's all I want. I don't ask for no jewelry, I don't ask for no cars, I don't ask for money for trips, I don't care about none of that [...] I want a job, I swear to God I wish I could work, I miss work so bad. On my mama, I wish I could work." Gaulden continued, pointing out how it'd be a safety issue for her to work a public-facing job due to YB's celebrity status.

NBA YoungBoy's Mother Says She Loved Her Old Job At Circle K

Unfortunately, some misinterpreted Gaulden's remarks and thought she was criticizing her son's financial support. During a recent interview in Houston, however, she set the record straight. “My son is rich, so therefore he takes care of me,” she clarified. “That’s what I was saying.” She added that she loved her old job at Circle K, and even knew her customers by name.