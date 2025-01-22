NBA YoungBoy’s Mother Reveals Why She Misses Work Despite Having A “Rich” Son

NBA YoungBoy’s mother recently raised eyebrows with some comments about her financial situation.

Back in December, NBA YoungBoy's mother Sherhonda Gaulden opened up about her finances during a chat with fans on Instagram Live. At the time, she claimed that she wasn't "rich" like her son despite being related to him. Gaulden also said that she's not a money-driven person, and misses working a normal nine to five.

"'You rich.' Baby, I ain't rich," she explained. "My child rich. My child do. But you know what? I swear to God and hope to die: I'm not no money person. I don't care about money. As long as my bills paid, that's all I want. I don't ask for no jewelry, I don't ask for no cars, I don't ask for money for trips, I don't care about none of that [...] I want a job, I swear to God I wish I could work, I miss work so bad. On my mama, I wish I could work." Gaulden continued, pointing out how it'd be a safety issue for her to work a public-facing job due to YB's celebrity status.

NBA YoungBoy's Mother Says She Loved Her Old Job At Circle K

Unfortunately, some misinterpreted Gaulden's remarks and thought she was criticizing her son's financial support. During a recent interview in Houston, however, she set the record straight. “My son is rich, so therefore he takes care of me,” she clarified. “That’s what I was saying.” She added that she loved her old job at Circle K, and even knew her customers by name.

Wanting to go back to work isn't all Gaulden discussed during the interview, as she also provided fans with a brief update on NBA YoungBoy's prison stay. They hadn't spoken since he was moved to a new facility, but she seemed hopeful nonetheless. “They just moved him from where he was to another prison, so we haven’t talked, but he will be out,” she confirmed.

