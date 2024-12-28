NBA YoungBoy's Mom Explains Why She's Not As "Rich" As Her Son

What some fans might see as a jealous comment at face value is actually a much more grounded perspective.

NBA YoungBoy may be in a pretty tight legal bind right now, but that doesn't eliminate all of the success and impact that he's achieved as a rapper. He gets streamed like crazy, has a prolific release schedule, leads a large and passionate following, and has made a whole lot of money in the process. But despite what some people might assume or criticize, the Baton Rouge MC's accomplishments are not ones that his family wants to leech off of too heavily. Moreover, his mother recently expressed on Instagram Live that she is not as rich as her son, and that she wants to keep it that way if she stays in the position she's in right now.

"'You rich.' Baby, I ain't rich," NBA YoungBoy's mother remarked on Instagram Live while responding to a viewer's comment. "My child rich. My child do. But you know what? I swear to God and hope to die: I'm not no money person. I don't care about money. As long as my bills paid, that's all I want. I don't ask for no jewelry, I don't ask for no cars, I don't ask for money for trips, I don't care about none of that.

NBA YoungBoy's Mother Speaks On Wealth

"All I want is my bills paid," NBA YoungBoy's mother continued. "I don't ask for nothing, I put that on my life. I want a job, I swear to God I wish I could work, I miss work so bad. On my mama, I wish I could work. That s**t making me mad, I want to work so bad. I don't like nobody giving me nothing. 'Why I can't work?' F**k you mean, 'Why I can't work?' You want me to get shot in my face at a job? The f**k is wrong with you? [...] Everywhere I go, people know me."