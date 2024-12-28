NBA YoungBoy's Mom Explains Why She's Not As "Rich" As Her Son

NBA YoungBoy may be in a pretty tight legal bind right now, but that doesn't eliminate all of the success and impact that he's achieved as a rapper. He gets streamed like crazy, has a prolific release schedule, leads a large and passionate following, and has made a whole lot of money in the process. But despite what some people might assume or criticize, the Baton Rouge MC's accomplishments are not ones that his family wants to leech off of too heavily. Moreover, his mother recently expressed on Instagram Live that she is not as rich as her son, and that she wants to keep it that way if she stays in the position she's in right now.
"'You rich.' Baby, I ain't rich," NBA YoungBoy's mother remarked on Instagram Live while responding to a viewer's comment. "My child rich. My child do. But you know what? I swear to God and hope to die: I'm not no money person. I don't care about money. As long as my bills paid, that's all I want. I don't ask for no jewelry, I don't ask for no cars, I don't ask for money for trips, I don't care about none of that.
Read More: Top 40 Hottest Hip-Hop Albums Of 2024
NBA YoungBoy's Mother Speaks On Wealth
"All I want is my bills paid," NBA YoungBoy's mother continued. "I don't ask for nothing, I put that on my life. I want a job, I swear to God I wish I could work, I miss work so bad. On my mama, I wish I could work. That s**t making me mad, I want to work so bad. I don't like nobody giving me nothing. 'Why I can't work?' F**k you mean, 'Why I can't work?' You want me to get shot in my face at a job? The f**k is wrong with you? [...] Everywhere I go, people know me."
Meanwhile, NBA YoungBoy's son recently got a wild gift from his grandfather, the one and only Floyd Mayweather. He got little KJ an entire building in New York City's Diamond District, something that he will be able to benefit from for his whole life. But not all the family is looking for that luxury.
Read More: Top 50 Hottest Hip-Hop Songs Of 2024