NBA YoungBoy's Mom Explains Why She's Not As "Rich" As Her Son

BYGabriel Bras Nevares223 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Thug Birthday Bash
ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 16: Rapper NBA Youngboy attends Young Thug's birthday party at Tago International on August 16, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
What some fans might see as a jealous comment at face value is actually a much more grounded perspective.

NBA YoungBoy may be in a pretty tight legal bind right now, but that doesn't eliminate all of the success and impact that he's achieved as a rapper. He gets streamed like crazy, has a prolific release schedule, leads a large and passionate following, and has made a whole lot of money in the process. But despite what some people might assume or criticize, the Baton Rouge MC's accomplishments are not ones that his family wants to leech off of too heavily. Moreover, his mother recently expressed on Instagram Live that she is not as rich as her son, and that she wants to keep it that way if she stays in the position she's in right now.

"'You rich.' Baby, I ain't rich," NBA YoungBoy's mother remarked on Instagram Live while responding to a viewer's comment. "My child rich. My child do. But you know what? I swear to God and hope to die: I'm not no money person. I don't care about money. As long as my bills paid, that's all I want. I don't ask for no jewelry, I don't ask for no cars, I don't ask for money for trips, I don't care about none of that.

Read More: Top 40 Hottest Hip-Hop Albums Of 2024

NBA YoungBoy's Mother Speaks On Wealth

"All I want is my bills paid," NBA YoungBoy's mother continued. "I don't ask for nothing, I put that on my life. I want a job, I swear to God I wish I could work, I miss work so bad. On my mama, I wish I could work. That s**t making me mad, I want to work so bad. I don't like nobody giving me nothing. 'Why I can't work?' F**k you mean, 'Why I can't work?' You want me to get shot in my face at a job? The f**k is wrong with you? [...] Everywhere I go, people know me."

Meanwhile, NBA YoungBoy's son recently got a wild gift from his grandfather, the one and only Floyd Mayweather. He got little KJ an entire building in New York City's Diamond District, something that he will be able to benefit from for his whole life. But not all the family is looking for that luxury.

Read More: Top 50 Hottest Hip-Hop Songs Of 2024

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...