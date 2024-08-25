DJ Akademiks Doubles Down On Rumor That NBA YoungBoy Made $100 Million Last Year

The Benjamin Crump Awards
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: (L-R) Benjamin Crump, NBA Youngboy and Tony Smith attend The Benjamin Crump Awards at The Venue of Hollywood on January 16, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images)
Some big bucks make YB's legal situation a bit easier to swallow.

NBA YoungBoy is currently dealing with at least a couple of pretty tough legal situations, but folks think he's actually doing very well. Moreover, you may have heard that authorities hit him with another gun charge amid his guilty plea for a similar case, adding onto his struggles. However, various media outlets and commentators alleged a pretty big flip-side to the Baton Rouge rapper's woes: he apparently made a hundred million dollars while on house arrest in 2023. While these numbers don't have a full and unquestionable confirmation, DJ Akademiks became the most recent figure to claim these rumors are true and even explained why.

"When you've made a hundred million dollars – and yes, it is reported that NBA YoungBoy made a hundred million dollars in 2023," DJ Akademiks began. "Now, I don't know if y'all know this. But he made a hundred. Million. Dollars. I can tell you how it kind of breaks down. He sold part of his catalog, the small part he owned from Atlantic. He signed to... What was it, like, between a 40 or 60 million dollar deal with Capitol, and he did some other deal. Basically, it was a hundred million dollars. And trust me, yeah, it was a hundred. When a n***a make a hundred million dollars, house arrest... What y'all think house arrest looks like for a hundred million dollar n***a? Huh? Let me ask y'all. I won't say nothing."

DJ Akademiks Reinforces Reports About NBA YoungBoy's 2023 House Arrest Earnings

In other YoungBoy news, his baby mama Jania Meshell recently had fans on the edge of their seats while revealing her pregnancy test results. She already has two children: one with YB and one with her current fiancée Dejounte Murray. She didn't want to add another kid to her family, and you can tell based on her reaction to the results. No spoilers!

Meanwhile, YB might face ten years in prison over the federal gun charge he pleaded guilty to. There's no telling where his career will go from here, but odds are that it will continue to be prolific. After all, it's not like YoungBoy let anything stop him from dropping material so far. With so much alleged revenue and paydays under his belt, though, he might be set to take things slow and steady if he so wishes.

