NBA YoungBoy Hit With Yet Another Gun Charge After Guilty Plea

Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest
NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 25: NBA YoungBoy performs during Lil WeezyAna at Champions Square on August 25, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
NBA YoungBoy is facing even more legal trouble.

NBA YoungBoy is facing another federal gun charge after authorities filed a new charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon against him. According to court documents obtained by WAFB, prosecutors made the claim in the United States District Court for the District of Utah on Monday. The update stems from his arrest in April when police say he illegally possessed a Sig Sauer P365 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

YoungBoy has been banned from possessing firearms and ammunition since 2016. At the time, he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a firearm. He had been involved in a shooting in South Baton Rouge. After his 2020 arrest in Louisiana, YoungBoy was initially allowed to stay on house arrest in Utah.

NBA YoungBoy Performs During Lil Baby & Friends Concert

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 29: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during Lil. Baby & Friends concert to promote the new release of Lil. Baby's new album "Street Gossip" at Coca-Cola Roxy on November 29, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The latest update comes after YoungBoy successfully got his 2020 gun case moved from Louisiana to Utah; however, he had to agree to plead guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm to do so. “I wish to plead guilty to the offense charged, to consent to the disposition of the case in the District of Utah in which I am present and to wave trial in the [Middle District of Louisiana],” he said in a court filing. His change of plea hearing is scheduled for September 4.

Prior to his arrest in April, he dropped the track, "Tears Of War." It served as the final song he recorded before federal agents raided his property and took him into custody. YoungBoy's next court date in general is set for August 29 in Weber County. Be on the lookout for further updates on NBA YoungBoy on HotNewHipHop.

