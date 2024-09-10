NBA YoungBoy Receives Sentence For Federal Gun Case

After a whirlwind of charges and court appearances, YB learns his fate.

NBA YoungBoy is now heading to prison according to a new report from AllHipHop. This sentence stems from the ongoing federal gun case that was originally handed down to the prolific rapper back in Louisiana in 2020. If you remember, he was "indicted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record in 2021". This case has been going on for quite some time and it was eventually transferred over to his most recent state of residence, Utah. That happened because NBA YoungBoy took a guilty plea deal back in mid to late August.

"I, defendant, have been informed that a Felony Indictment is pending against me in the above designated case. I wish to plead guilty to the offense charged, to consent to the disposition of the case in the District of Utah in which I am present, and to waive trial in the above captioned District". Prior to the reveal of what his prison sentence would be, there were reports saying that he could've faced up to 10 years. Today, is an entirely different story, though.

NBA YoungBoy's Lawyer Was Spot On The Money

YB's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, says that he's receiving just 27 months behind bars in addition to five years of probation. That's quite the far cry from the original predicition and there's even a chance that stay could be shorter. "Global plea 27 months… will be out with credit time served in prob 12 months", Cohen said. He also feels this because "the case in Utah is weak and the Federal case had all kinds of trouble". Obviously, while going to prison is never ideal, this is as big of a win that the rapper could've gotten.