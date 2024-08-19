NBA YoungBoy Officially Pleads Guilty To Federal Gun Charge

NBA YoungBoy has reportedly pleaded guilty to this federal indictment, and successfully changed the rest of the process.

NBA YoungBoy just got some massive updates in his federal gun case, and it looks like he's trying to control as much as he can about it. Moreover, reports emerged this week that he reportedly pleaded guilty to the federal indictment on August 14, and he successfully moved his case from Baton Rouge to Utah for sentencing. "I, defendant, have been informed that a Felony Indictment is pending against me in the above designated case," the alleged court documents read. "I wish to plead guilty to the offense charged, to consent to the disposition of the case in the District of Utah in which I am present, and to waive trial in the above captioned District."

Furthermore, YoungBoy previously attempted to postpone the case. "After Rahimi, it is still an open question whether Congress can simply prohibit all convicted felons, regardless of the nature of the felony, from possessing a firearm. Or whether such prohibitions can [apply] without individualized findings that a particular defendant presents a credible threat to the safety of others. And finally, it is an open question whether such prohibitions may be permanent," his lawyer Drew Fielding posited.

NBA YoungBoy's Case Is Moving To Utah

As you may already know, YoungBoy's trial process turned out to be a pretty chaotic one, as fans Zoom-bombed the proceedings. Not only that, but they interrupted the judge multiple times by proclaiming "Free YB" and telling the judge to "shut up." The rabid nature of the Never Broke Again fanbase became a popular Internet meme, one that remains very hard to ignore or dismiss thanks to recent situations like these. We can only wonder how they will react to this guilty plea, and to the case moving back to Utah for their fav to receive his sentence.