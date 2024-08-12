NBA YoungBoy Attempts To Postpone Federal Gun Case

NBA YoungBoy's lawyer wants to wait for more cases to unfold.

NBA YoungBoy's defense attorney Drew Findling believes that the rapper's federal gun case should be postponed in order to wait for additional rulings from higher courts on similar gun cases to ensue which could set new precedents and alter the results of his trial. He made the argument in a brief he filed last Monday. The prosecution, on the other hand, argues a similar case in the U.S. Supreme Court from earlier this summer regarding Zackey Rahimi is sufficient.

YoungBoy's legal team's case relies on the notion that prohibiting someone's right to own a firearm, even a felon, is unconstitutional under the Second Amendment. As for the Rahimi case, it centers around whether the person in question is considered a credible threat to society. In turn, Fielding says despite YoungBoy being a felon, it was never proven he remained a danger. “After Rahimi, it is still an open question whether Congress can simply prohibit all convicted felons, regardless of the nature of the felony, from possessing a firearm, or whether such prohibitions can be applied without individualized findings that a particular defendant presents a credible threat to the safety of others. And finally, it is an open question whether such prohibitions may be permanent,” he wrote.

NBA YoungBoy Performs During Lil Baby & Friends Concert

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 29: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper NBA. YoungBoy performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends concert to promote the new release of Lil. Baby's new album "Street Gossip" at Coca-Cola Roxy on November 29, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Fielding hopes for a delay in the case to wait and see how United States vs. Collette and Garland v. Range play out. YoungBoy's trial kicked off on July 25. He's also facing legal trouble for an ongoing prescription drug fraud case in Utah. That's already been making numerous headlines, with fans at one point interrupting the courtroom to shout "Free YB" and telling Judge Spencer Walsh to “shut your b*tch as up."

YoungBoy's status as a felon stems from a 2016 shootout in which he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a firearm.